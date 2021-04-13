next April 20 we have keynote

The next Apple event will take place on April 20, as confirmed by an email invitation by the company itself. The keynote It had been leaked a few hours before, but not by the well-known leakers and the usual ‘rumurologists’: it was Siri herself who went off the hook, who answered that date if you asked her about the appointment of those from Cupertino.

According to the MacRumors page, when asking in English “When is the next Apple Event?” (which in Spanish means “When is the next Apple event?”), Siri answer will take place next Tuesday, April 20 at Apple Park in Cuperino (California, United States). In addition, he clarifies that “you can get all the details at apple.com.”

When you ask in English the date of the next Apple event, Siri responds with this message.

Maybe due to the confusion of your virtual assistant, or maybe simply following your communication plan, Manzana finally confirmed a few minutes ago that we have a date for the brand’s first event of the year.

The invitation only says: “Spring Loaded. Please join us for a special Apple Event from Apple Park. Watch it online at apple.com. April 20, 2021. 10 AM PDT”. That is, Siri was right on the date and location of the keynote.

However, neither Siri nor Apple give more information about the event and there is still nothing on the brand page.

Apple’s next keynote will be on April 20 at 7:00 p.m. Apple.

At the moment, there are already enough rumors of the news that are to be announced at this event. Among the most anticipated – and rumored – is the renewal of the iPad Pro, larger (11“), with 5G and with a mini-LED screen, a new low-cost iPad and a new iPad mini.

It is also expected that they will talk about an improved Apple TV -its multimedia platform-, renewed iMac and -finally- AirTags, which can now be used with other non-brand devices after opening their service to third parties.

Some also bet on AirPods 3 among the novelties, which according to the leaks would be more similar to the AirPods Pro, with silicone ear tips and shorter stems, but without the functionality of high-end active noise cancellation. But everything indicates that we will have to wait until next fall for this device.

