It was last March, during the Nintendo Direct Mini that the company released to the world, when we received the last details of the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass. The eighth generation of the series, exclusive to Nintendo Switch, feature a format change: instead of a “special edition,” they receive great content in the form of paid DLC. But there are still many unknowns, as the last thing we saw in March was a bit more information about Kubfu and Urshifu (the legendary protagonists of Armor Island, the first pack) and the new Gigamax forms of Galar’s initials. However, today we have great news … well, not today, but soon.

Pokemon Sword and Shield: Isle of Armor

It has been the official Japanese Pokémon account the one that has raised the alarm. The next Tuesday, June 2 at 3:00 p.m. new information about the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass will be shared. Of course, it is understandable that western accounts will share the same information at the same time.

6 月 2 日 （火） 22 時 よ り 、 Nintendo Switch ソ フ ト 『ポ ケ ッ ト モ ン ス タ ー ソ ー ド ・ シ ー ル パ パ ン が 公開 公開 新 新 新 新 新 新 新る

ぜ ひ チ ェ ッ ク し て ね！ https: //t.co/6D0tsz56JB # ポ ケ モ ン 剣 盾 pic.twitter.com/YRiHwV3c8W – ポ ケ モ ン 公式 ツ イ ッ タ ー (@Pokemon_cojp) June 1, 2020

What will be discussed this time? Possibly we know at once the launch date for Armor Island, which is expected later this month. On the other hand, we can also expect them to show new functions (such as the movement tutors or the return of the Poké Balls made with bonguris) or perhaps new regional forms that were not available in the base game. At the moment they are all assumptions, but we won’t have to wait long to see what awaits us in the Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC.

