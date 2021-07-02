Nexo Platform officially integrates Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) has integrated with Nexo Financial Services, one of the largest cryptocurrency-backed service providers.

The announcement was offered on Wednesday June 30th through the official Nexo Twitter account:

“You requested it, we delivered it to you.

The native currency of @Cardano #ADA is now available on the Nexo platform! “

Thanks to the integration, customers will be able to add the cryptocurrency to their Nexo wallets by buying it through the Nexo Exchange, although the official Nexo statement highlights that ADA withdrawals and deposits will be temporarily unavailable and will be available to users in due course.

Buy ADA with fiat or cryptocurrencies

The statement also highlights that you can buy Cardano on Nexo using fiat or cryptocurrencies and thus obtain ADA tokens in your Nexo wallet in a matter of seconds.

Nexo Exchange offers more than 100 trading pairs, including ADA / BTC, ADA / ETH, ADA / BNB, ADA / USDT, АDA / USDC, ADA / HUSD, ADA / USD, ADA / EUR and ADA / GBP

At the same time, the integration of Cardano offers a 0.5% cash back offer on all ADA purchases through the Nexo Exchange, which will end on July 6, 2021.

Other details of interest

Another detail to highlight is that, Earn on Crypto service offers you up to 8% interest on Cardano. To do this, you must save your ADA tokens in your Nexo wallet and you will receive interest payments on a daily basis.

At the same time, Nexo will allow you to borrow cash using Cardano as collateral at rates starting from just 6.9% APR and a loan-to-value allocation of 30%.

Cardano’s development team, IOHK, noted through an official statement that, as the project progresses towards the Alonzo update, new strategic partnerships will be established with other organizations.

Cardano ADA

Encouraging wider adoption

Antoni Trenchev, co-founder and managing partner of Nexo, highlighted the existing potentialities in Nexo and Cardano to give each other a great advantage in digital finance:

“Nexo’s business creates additional profit for ADA, reducing selling pressure, increasing its value, and creating an influx of users, including people who might be getting started in crypto. Reciprocally, Cardano broadens our total addressable market and expands the options of existing clients by investing funds through our platform. “

For his part, the technical director of IOHK, Romain Pellerin, after considering that interoperability is essential for the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, notes:

“Adding Nexo to our growing ecosystem will give the Cardano community even more options and utility for ADA. Working together with Nexo to make this process user-friendly for those who are new to crypto will only encourage wider adoption, and Nexo’s unique offering is a clear match for IOHK. ”

