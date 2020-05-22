         Nexflix will automatically cancel our subscription if we do not use the account in a long time

Yesterday, Netflix sent some users an email asking for confirmation that they want to continue maintaining their subscription. The users who are receiving it are those who have spent a year without seeing anything from the date they subscribed, or those who have spent two years without consuming content, without depending on the date they joined the platform.

According to The Next Web this is the company’s email:

We’re asking everyone who hasn’t seen anything on Netflix for a year since joining to confirm that they want to keep their subscription. And we will do the same with anyone who has stopped watching for more than two years.

If the users who receive these emails do not answer, the service will assume there is no interest in maintaining an account, and will cancel subscriptions. After that, Netflix will keep our data for 10 months.

A measure that according to Netflix will help less than 1% of users

According to Reed Hastings’ company, This new inactivity policy will only affect less than 1% of the total active accounts of the platform., but that is not a negligible figure, since it can be, for example, 1.8 million accounts.

Even if there were fewer accounts, Netflix takes the initiative in actions like this, it is greatly appreciated. And as a great streaming actor, he can lead the way for the rest. Above all, in a context in which subscriptions are reaching all areas of Internet and software related services.

In that sense, it is missed that the services notify, for example, five days after we are going to be charged the monthly or annual payment, so that we do not pay in case we forget. Just what could otherwise be done with trial periods. Perhaps it is acceptable that they force us to introduce our payment method, but it is not so much that they do not warn us that the period is going to end, in case we want to cancel it.

Thus, just as streaming platforms can still improve in many ways at the level of use, they can also improve in terms of the collection model. This Netflix is ​​a first step, but a year of inactivity sounds a very high number.

From Genbeta we have asked Netflix Spain if this policy will also apply in our country, and we will update as soon as we get a response.

