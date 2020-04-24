Despite the controversy over having escaped quarantine in Serbia, a young striker is advised to prepare himself physically for his return and distance himself from any media noise

Real Madrid’s board reassured striker Luka Jovic after the Serb sparked controversy by breaking the quarantine imposed by the club in Belgrade, the capital of his country. According to “As”, the meringues made the 22-year-old youngster reach his position in the team, the priority in the work of his physical part and a request to stay away from any media noise that might hinder the preparation.

The newspaper assures, through a club source, that the Spanish giant hopes to count on the athlete for the next season due to the difficulties that the market will impose due to the financial crisis, but also to the potential of the former Frankfurt.

– Luka (Jovic) is at a perfect age to grow as a player and as a person, he signed a contract until 2025 and we count on him. It is possible to make a list with players who at 21, 22 years old seemed to be stagnant and who at 25 were among the top 10 in the world.

Jovic works in Belgrade with a personal trainer to quickly return to Zidane’s command, who has him in his plans for next year. Despite the many speculations about the discreet income and interests of European giants, the Serbian’s destination seems to be Madrid, but also where he needs to justify the R $ 264 million invested.

