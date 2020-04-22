In addition to the economic impacts generated by the covid-19 pandemic, the River Plate will have to deal with a pending issue. Since arriving at the Argentine club, Lucas Pratto has not lived up to expectations and, little by little, he is no longer a priority. However, the problem is that the team still has a debt to settle with the Sao Paulo.

São Paulo still needs to receive a portion for the sale of Lucas Pratto

This situation was highlighted in the edition of the daily Olé this Wednesday. The Argentine newspaper recalled that River still owes a portion of 2 million euros (approximately R $ 11 million) to Tricolor Paulista for the purchase of the striker.

In September last year, São Paulo filed a representation regarding the delay in the July installment, which at the time was equivalent to R $ 9 million. Two months later, River was again reported to FIFA for not paying another installment.

Months later, in December, River Plate then paid the outstanding R $ 18 million. Now, the Argentine club must pay the last installment and, in addition, cover the 15% penalty for the delay.

Defending the colors of São Paulo, Pratto went to the net 14 times in 48 opportunities, averaging 0.29 goals per match. The striker joined the squad in 2017, a season in which the team underperformed and even fought against the relegation zone.

At River Plate, the striker was decisive in the winning campaign of Liberta in 2018, even scoring a goal in the decision against Boca Juniors. Currently, he has lost his prominence and has become a luxury reserve for coach Marcelo Gallardo.

Sports Gazette





.