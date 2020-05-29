The cover of the newspaper “L’Équipe” showed indignation at the French government’s decision to cancel the French Championship in a hasty manner. Major European leagues are returning

The announcement of the laps of the Italian and English championships, which took place yesterday, provoked a kind of revolt in France, since the local championship was closed by determination of the federal government. The cover of the newspaper “L’Équipe” this Friday had the following question: “Comme des cons?”. In the Portuguese translation, the phrase can be understood as “are we idiots?”.

Cover of “L’Équipe this Friday (Photo: Reproduction)

The French Championship was the only one of the five major leagues that did not receive an endorsement to continue after the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the Old Continent on a large scale. Germany was the first country to confirm the return, with games already underway. This Friday, it was Spain’s turn to announce the return.

The French government decided that all sporting events would be canceled by September, and the French Championship had to be canceled. PSG was declared champion. Last Thursday, the authorities announced that clubs can resume individual work in training centers starting next Tuesday (2).

– I’m sorry, but we need to continue limiting the social ways of life most conducive to the transmission of the virus. I think the next season could start under normal conditions – said Edouard Philippe, French Prime Minister.

