Hermosillo, Sonora.- The editor of the newspaper Tiempo, Semanario Último Palabra y Medios Obson, Jorge Miguel Armenta Ávalos, he was killed when he was leaving a restaurant where he met with public security elements from Ciudad Obregón, Sonora; an officer and commander also died.

The events occurred around 3:00 pm this Saturday, May 16, on Chihuahua streets, between Allende and Hidalgo, in the center of the city.

The also artistic businessman was accompanied by the police Rafael Vazquez and the rural commander Orlando Rubalcaba, who were gunned down while leaving a Chinese food establishment.

Obson Media is a digital medium through the platform of Facebook, with 247 thousand subscribers, which is fed mainly by live broadcasts, usually with police content.

Saturday afternoon Martín Alberto Mendoza, Known as “El Sammy” announced by Obson Media: “They report firearm detonations on Náinari street. In a few moments all the information … Content for people over 18 (+18); discretion is recommended.” He was on his way to the area and in full transmission, he found out that it was the owner of the medium for which he works.

Under death threats

The businessman and also producer of several internet radio and television programs already had death threats as well as part of his work team, so he was transported by armored car and guarded by escorts.

The Secretary of Public Security expressed on Twitter: “The authorities of the three levels of Government are currently meeting to attend the damnable attack that occurred a few moments ago in Ciudad Obregón.”

For her part, the governor Claudia Pavlovich reported: “I have asked the prosecutor, Claudia Indira Contreras, to move to #Cajeme and immediately start the investigations to clarify and find those responsible for the damnable attack against the director of Media Obson, Jorge Armenta and 2 municipal police officers “

HLL

