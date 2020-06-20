© JASON REDMOND

Voting by mail would avoid crowds that could spread COVID-19.

The governor Gavin newsom signed a state bill on Thursday that requires election officials to mail a ballot to every registered and active voter in California, before the November elections.

Say it with me now… No one. Should. Have to. Risk. Their health. To exercise. Their right. To VOTE.https: //t.co/RNFXfRa6Hw – Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 19, 2020

The bill almost reflects the election-related executive orders issued by Newsom since the coronavirus outbreak., and which ensure that registered voters receive ballots before elections.

Republicans have criticized the orders and challenged them in court, as examples of executive overreach.

California Assembly legislators passed the legislation to ensure that voters do not have to go to a polling place, and avoid contagion with the new coronavirus.

« No one should risk their health, and possibly their lives, to exercise their constitutional right to vote, » the co-author of the bill said in a statement. Assemblyman Marc Berman, Democrat of Palo Alto. « In the midst of a deadly health pandemic, the most responsible thing is to give all California voters the opportunity to vote from the safety of their own home. »

Californians usually vote by mail: In the March primary election, about 78% of active registered voters received a ballot in their mailbox. The concept is supported by nearly three-quarters of potential voters, according to a recent poll by the California Institute of Public Policy.

In a tweet last month, the president Donald trump He criticized an expanded vote-by-mail proposal as a vulnerability that facilitates foreign interference and spread a poorly supported claim that it encourages fraud.

Last week, Sutter County Superior Court Judge Perry Parker He signed a temporary restraining order to stop Newsom’s latest executive order on election procedures.

An appeals judge stopped Perry’s order on Wednesday. awaiting further legal discussions.

Polling stations will remain open throughout California for the November 3 general election.

