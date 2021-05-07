Newskill Tanaris RGB and PRO, the gaming tables that will revolutionize your setup

The play and work space must be a suitable place, with good ventilation for the equipment and the person, with non-direct natural light, and in general, that it is spacious and comfortable. That is why, in addition to the classic peripherals, the choice of desk is becoming increasingly important, with models such as tables for gamers Newskill Tanaris RGB and Tanaris RGB PRO, recently presented by the Spanish company.

Two desks made around a solid, powder-coated steel frame to make them resistant to any scratches while simulating a carbon fiber surface effect; in addition to a small system with “soft dream” backlighting with two RGB LED strips located on its back, fitting at the same time as standing out within any set up, and within the market itself as an option with its own personality.

Thus, both Tanaris RGB and Tanaris RGB PRO will feature Extra-large XXL dimensions of 160 x 73 x 75 centimeters, adjustable in height, and capable of holding up to three monitors, It is essential for the players, as can be seen in most of the live shows that the streamers do. They also incorporate a headphone holder, cable management box and a waterproof mouse pad that covers the entire surface of the table to make your gaming space a true temple for gamers.

But then What is the difference between both tables? Although in number the differences are limited to a single change, it is undoubtedly an addition of notable importance.

And the Newskill Tanaris RGB PRO has the addition of an adjustable electric motor to set the table in position and height, with a system that will not only allow us to adjust to the centimeter the position that best suits our body and style of play, but will also count with a memory function for 4 profiles, that will allow us to switch between the different settings with a single touch. A perfect feature for those who share the work and play environment.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find both Tanaris RGB and Tanaris RGB PRO gaming tables available through the official Newskill website, with prices that will start at 299.95 euros of its basic model, and up to 449.95 euros of its PRO model.