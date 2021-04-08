Newskill Sylvanus Pro, high-level gaming with 7.1 sound

After the recent extension of the range of colors of its current models, Newskill now surprises us with the new addition of The Sylvanus Pro to its family of gaming headsets, with a headset manufactured to offer performance at the level of professional video game players, with high-quality components such as its premium 50mm drivers and digital 7.1 surround audio.

Newskill Sylvanus Pro Specifications

Controller

50mm with neodymium magnets

Speaker

Closed circumaural

Frequency response

20 to 20,000Hz

Impedance

32 Ω

Sensitivity

115 dBSPL / mW (at 1kHz)

Connectivity

Dual controller: 3.5mm jack and USB

Weight

340 grams

Price

From 89.95 euros Microphone

Element

Electret condenser

Polar pattern

Unidirectional

Frequency response

Determined

Sensitivity

-42 ± 3 dB (at 1kHz)

Starting with the aesthetic section, the Sylvanus Pro will be built around an adjustable headband finished in anodized aluminum, on which will rest some extra pads finished in velvet, in addition to the rectangular pads of the speakers themselves, an improved ergonomic design based on the current trends of professional e-Sports players that will make you forget you are wearing them .

Although undoubtedly the greatest quality of these gaming headphones is undoubtedly the addition of virtual 7.1 surround sound and removable pop filter microphone, which will ensure a high quality of sound, clean and defined, for both games and communications.

Finally, designed to meet the needs of all current users, the Sylvanus Pro, thanks to the use of a dual controller through the use of a 3.5 mm jack connector and a USB, they present a huge multi-compatibility section, being able to use them and enjoy all their features on any of the current platforms such as PC, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and even any smartphone.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Newskill Sylvanus Pro on the official website of the brand, available for purchase under a price of 89.95 euros. In addition, as usual, from Newskill they have advanced since soon we will also be able to find these gaming headphones in other distributors such as Amazon and PcComponentes.