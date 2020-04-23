The Newskill Suiko mechanical keyboard has RGB effects and Kailh Blue switches that let you type and play with the mechanical keyboard feel, but much quieter.

If you are looking for a new gaming keyboard that in addition to having lighting effects is mechanical, with that satisfactory sound that characterizes them when you press each key, now you can get a good offer with this keyboard Newskill Suiko.

The mechanical keyboard Newskill Suiko has Kailh Blue switches And now it is on sale at Amazon for € 59.96 with fast and free shipping, since you have it in a couple of days in your hands to get the most out of your games.

This full-size keyboard with numeric keypad and multimedia function keys includes everything you need in a keyboard that can be used for gaming or typing if you are someone who loves the noise of mechanical keyboards.

Mechanical keyboard for gamers with RGB backlighting and Kailh Blue switches for mechanical pressure but much quieter than red ones.

This Newslill Suiko has installed some Kailh Blue switches that offer satisfactory pressure with a mechanical sound and a small metallic detail when pressed. It’s not as loud as Kailh Reds or Cherry MXs of the same color, but it won’t be as quiet as the brown ones.

This keyboard is the dream of every fan of RGB effects, so if your PC already has colored LEDs everywhere, even in RAM, this keyboard is what you are looking for. In addition to offering RGB backlighting, it has color effects all around it.

You can create lighting effects of all kinds, either while pressing the keys, in rainbow mode or breath mode. further Newskill includes a padded wrist rest on this keyboard.

Considering the great lighting effects that this Newskill Suiko has and that includes some good switches for your mechanical satisfaction, which only costs € 59.96 is a good offer. The normal price is usually € 70, so you save some money.

