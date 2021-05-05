Newskill Icarus expands the family with its first curved monitor

Being one of its most demanded products, Newskill continues to expand its family of gaming monitors with the expansion of its Newskill Icarus family, with the addition of another 27-inch model this time equipped with a curved panel, a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz, and a new RGB lighting design that will add a distinctive touch to our set-up.

Specifications Newskill Icarus RGB 27 (Curved)

Screen

27-inch 1500R Curved VA Panel Anti-glare

Resolution

FHD (1920 × 1080) with 16: 9 ratio and HDR

Response time

1 ms (MPRT) and 8 ms (GtG)

Update frequency

240 Hz

Brightness

350 cd

Contrast

4000: 1

Colour

NTSC 85%

Audio

3.5mm Jack output

Connectivity

1x HDMI 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2

Vision angle

178 / 178º

Dimensions

611.3 x 362.3 x 88mm (611.3 x 462.4 x 251.8mm with stand)

Price

329.95 euros

Oriented for the most demanding gamer public, and inspired by eSports competitions, this monitor will feature a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz that allows the equivalence between response speed and color quality, with a response time of 1Ms MPRT, and full compatibility with the technologies AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync.

Repeating the basic design of its family, we will find a quite attractive design, with a frameless design panel with reduced top and side edges to a minimum while maintaining a larger viewing surface that makes it perfect for use in multi-monitor setups.

Although on this occasion we will find a distinctive support. On its tripod triangular foot, the Newskill Icarus RGB 27 Curvo will incorporate a small RGB lighting ring, which will add to the already present lighting design and finishes of the back, which will give it a unique personality and gaming lines within the brand’s products.

But that is not all. And it is undoubtedly that the great novelty of this monitor is, as its name indicates, the presence of a 1500R curved panel, which adapts the reproduction surface to a more optimal angle for the human eye, and which together with the anti-fatigue system already incorporated by the entire Newskill Icarus family of monitors, flicker free system to eliminate flickering, and your blue light filter Designed to reduce eye fatigue after long gaming sessions, we will be in front of a PC monitor model that not only thinks about image quality, but also about the health of those who play.

Availability and price

The new Newskill Icarus RGB 27 Curved gaming monitor will be available under a starting price of 329.95 euros, and a distribution exclusivity through PcComponentes.