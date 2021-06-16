Newskill Icarus expands its family of monitors with 4K and QHD models

The Spanish company continues with its bet on gaming monitors by announcing a new extension of your Newskill Icarus family, with two high-end models that will present two 27-inch screens equipped with some IPS 4K panels at 144Hz, and the new QHD Fast IPS panel with frequencies up to 180Hz.

Specifications Newskill Icarus 27 ″

Newskill Icarus IC27Q8-FI

Newskill Icarus IC274K-4I

Screen

27-inch Flat IPS Fast Panel 27-inch Flat IPS Panel

Resolution

QHD (2560 × 1440) with 16: 9 ratio and 4K HDR (3840 × 2160) with 16: 9 ratio

Response time

1 ms GtG 1 ms MPRT (5.35 ms GtG)

Update frequency

144 Hz 180 Hz

Brightness

350 cd 350 cd

Contrast

1000: 1 1000: 1

Colour

sRGB 120%, NTSC 85% sRGB 99%, NTSC 95%

Audio

3W Speaker, 3.5mm Jack output 3W Speaker, 3.5mm Jack output

Connectivity

2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C

Vision angle

178 / 178º 178 / 178º

Dimensions

61.9 x 36.55 x 4.1 cm (61.9 x 51.44 x 23.23 cm with stand) 61.9 x 36.55 x 4.1 cm (61.9 x 51.44 x 23 , 23 cm with stand)

Weight

5.94 kg (8.36 kg gross) 5.94 kg (8.36 kg gross)

Price

499.95 euros 899.95 euros

With a general aesthetic very similar to that of the rest of your family, both monitors will have a frameless design of reduced frames, perfect to combine with any set-up both as main or secondary screens. In addition, both monitors will include customizable RGB lighting details on the back, giving them that distinctive gamer touch.

On the other hand, we will also see shared some functionalities such as the presence of Low Blue Light and Flicker Free technologies that, combined, will take care of your eyesight and reduce fatigue during your gaming sessions. However, we are faced with two monitors with highly differentiable specifications.

Starting with the lowest resolution model, The Newskill Icarus IC27Q8-FI will feature a QHD panel designed for those looking for a good image quality, with high refresh rates and response of 180Hz and 1 millisecond, perfect accessories for video game lovers. Although undoubtedly the novelty comes with your Fast IPS panel, which will further enhance all its capabilities, offering an experience with minimal lag, and another level rendering with high-end color fidelity and realism.

On the other hand, the Newskill Icarus IC274K-4I will not be left behind either, since although it will equip a normal IPS panel, it will see its performance increased with a maximum resolution up to 4K Ultra HD, with a powerful 144Hz refresh rate, which ensure a level of detail and sharpness suitable for the new generation of games, consoles and computers.

In addition, in this case we will have the added support of Adaptive Sync, which will allow us to enjoy both image enhancement technologies from NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards.

Availability and price

With an immediate availability date, we can already find both Newskill Icarus monitors available for purchase, yes, under exclusive distribution through PcComponentes.