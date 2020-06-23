With the arrival of summer also come the wardrobe changes, taking out short garments and light colors. A special moment that Newskill has taken advantage of to surprise us with the announcement of Newskill Eos Ivory, the new addition to its range of gaming peripherals in white, and which completes the distribution created with the Suiko Ivory keyboard and its Kimera V2 Ivory headphones.

This mouse will keep all the features of its original version, with a design that favors the maximum ergonomics and efficiency of the mouse before any type of task and style of play thanks to its shape designed to favor the grip of the claw type (or “claw”), as well as all the benefits of a professional peripheral top of the range. Lastly, attention should be drawn to its finishes, with Teflon “foot pads” and a surface completely covered with high-quality natural rubber, which give us a pleasant touch as well as an improvement in support.

Raised to satisfy the most demanding players, this mouse equips a Pixart 3360 optical sensor latest generation with up to 16,000 DPI, capable of enormous precision, plus up to 250 inches per second (IPS) and up to 50G acceleration.

We can also find multiple RGB lighting jacks on the scroll wheel, the logo of the body, and a subtle stripe around its entire base, which will be controlled entirely through its exclusive software. In addition, the Newskill Eos Ivory comes with 10 preset profiles that we can adjust to our liking with the different modes, effects and color combinations available.

In addition, from this same program we can configure and customize its seven buttons the way, either by changing the functions and order of the buttons, or by adding some special functions to the game mode.

Price and availability

Currently we can find all the details of the Newskill Eos Ivory available through the Newskill website, as well as a first form for your reservation. Advance and its next availability, at the moment no details have been released about its starting price, although based on what was seen in the previous arrival of its Ivory products, we can expect a price similar to that of its predecessor, close to 49.95 euros.