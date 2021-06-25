Newskill Atmosphere illuminates your setup with RGB ambient light

To its recent wave of announcements of new monitors and gaming chairs, today the Spanish company adds a new accessory with the arrival of the Newskill Atmosphere, its first RGB lamp for ambient lighting. This new product, Atmosphere RGB Light, comes to illuminate rooms with infinite possibilities, to create the best atmosphere at any time.

So, we will have different light effects with fixed color options, or some predefined combinations based on its six base colors red, yellow, sky blue, blue, green and purple, thus being able to change the lighting at will to personalize our leisure area and create a more immersive setting.

Although the Newskill Atmosphere ambient light features 16 million colors and more than 300 lighting effects, allowing us to choose between the different options of color, speed, modes and brightness to achieve the perfect lighting to accompany any of our games, movies or simply demonstrate our gamer spirit.

To ensure easier use, the Newskill Atmosphere comes along with a small remote control with which we can control all the customization of lighting, from its colors to the intensity of the light; and thanks to its built-in memory, we will be able to recover the last available configuration before it was turned off, when it was turned on again. Although we will also have a small button on the foot of its support.

Thanks to its design, it hardly takes up space and its installation is very simple, since it does not need any extra element, and it can be mounted on a few simple steps, no need for additional tools, and in just a few minutes.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Newskill Atmosphere RGB Light available through the brand’s website, under a launch price of 69.95 euros, which is expected to share when it expands its availability to other distributors such as Amazon and PcComponentes.