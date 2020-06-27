VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And, one more week, there are no major releases with the exception of Perry Mason, a benchmark of the crime novel whose new adaptation has drawn quite a lot of attention. So it was not difficult to foresee what we were going to stay with to open the section.

HBO is once again taking the lead in the section with an original release, Perry Mason, which is certainly not for everyone. But it is not the only thing that the WarnerMedia subsidiary debuts this week.

Perry Mason

Perry Mason It is a classic of the noir genre that has gone from the novel to television and even the cinema, and that HBO is now rescuing to tell its origins, they say. HBO’s Perry Mason is, unsurprisingly, a twist on the character who – having seen the first chapter, the only one to be aired – casts aside the neat criminal lawyer portrayed in the 1960s series to focus on the private investigator who hits rock bottom. This new Perry Mason is darker and crude, but it is also the best HBO premiere -in terms of audience- of the last couple of years, despite the fact that the critic is currently divided between the approved and the question of whether it was necessary revive the character. Be that as it may, Perry Mason is back.

The Luminaires

The second premiere of the week on HBO is that of The Luminaires, an Anglo-Zealand co-production in the key of romantic drama with overtones of suspense set in the midst of the southern gold rush. It is also based on a novel and its main attraction is to put Eva Green (Penny Dreadful) in front of the cast.

Doom patrol (T2) “Doom Patrol is a group of rare people with superpowers fighting for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

The Misunderstood Club

Netflix culminates one more week in which its original and exclusive releases form the bulk of its proposal, not the only one. And thank goodness, because we already know which foot the American company is limping on.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

From everything Netflix has taken out this week, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is the highlight. It is a comedy that smells of total mediocrity, but that is sure to be seen at siesta time. Most striking, the presence of Will Ferrell, whose comic streak is felt by seeing his face. Whether that is enough is another matter.

Love and live (T1). «A boy without white woman goes to look for his sister, who has run away from home, to Bogotá. In the big city, he falls in love with an aspiring singer and delves into the underworld. ”

Bulbbul. «A girl bride grows up and becomes an enigmatic woman with a painful past. Meanwhile, a series of strange supernatural murders ravage her village. ”

World sports (T1). «Docuserie to discover traditional sports as peculiar as dangerous, as well as their communities and cultures of origin.»

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything. “Eric Andre takes the stage in New Orleans and addresses topics such as the mobile predictive text option and the song from the series ‘Cops’, among others.”

Gymnast A: The Predatory Doctor. «Documentary about the victims of the abuse of Larry Nassar, doctor of the Federation of Gymnastics of EE. USA, and the journalists who uncovered their toxic habits. »

Divine delicacies (T1). «In this contest, very daring chefs reinvent classic dishes and create huge banquets to tempt the food gods and win the Golden Apple.»

No one knows I’m here. “When he was a boy, his traumatic experiences as a singer led him to withdraw from society. Only a woman can hear the pain she has felt all these years. »

RuPaul: queens of drag (T12). “Queens compete for the $ 100,000 and title of America’s next Drag Superstar in this multi-Emmy winning series presented by RuPaul.”

Twogether (T1). “Famous actors Lee Seung-gi and Jasper Liu tour Asia on an unforgettable journey where they make friends, connect with their fans, and discover local cultures.”

We continue with Amazon Prime Video, a platform that seems determined to get hold of all the cinema and series that humanity has produced. That is to say, they premiere a couple of things of their own and everything else is from third parties, but … who cares? As always, we highlight in bold the most striking of what is in the catalog, so look at that better.

New Amsterdam

The second season of New Amsterdam, a series of lifelong doctors who have not enthused critics or the public, but which apparently maintains the trust of both NBC and Amazon Prime Video.

Real life heroes (T1). «COVID has drastically changed our lives. Real-life heroes highlight the actions of workers who risk everything to keep their communities safe. ”

We are ending with Diney +, which continues to fill its catalog with its own franchises and various fillers.

Be Our Chef (T1) Diary of a future President (T1) Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (T2) The incredible Dr. Pol (T1) The world according to Jeff Goldblum (T1) High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (T1) Marvel’s Hero Project (T1) One Day at Disney (T1) Pick of the Litter (T1) Shop Class (T1) Star Wars: The Clone Wars (T7) The Imagineering Story (T1) Tron: Uprising (T1)

And we end with Apple TV +, which basically agonizes while waiting for new content.

