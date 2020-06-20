VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And, by mere discard, we stayed with The Wasp Network to head the section. By mere discard.

Netflix

Netflix seems to begin to breathe and after quite a few ups and downs in a row it returns to the old days with a multitude of original and exclusive premieres, of which only a few are saved. Although as they say, it is something that will suit everyone. The Wasp Network, for example, stands out for the cast that stars it, but in the list of most exclusive content you will find more decent things, such as the third season of Marcella or the third season of Sinner.

The Wasp Network

The Wasp Network is the big premiere of the week on Netflix. A French film based on real events and starring almost entirely by Hispanic actors and if you please me Latino, including Penélope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez, Gael García Bernal or Wagner Moura. The Wasp Network tells the story of several Cuban spies who infiltrated groups of exiles in the 1990s to stop terrorist actions against the Fidel Castro regime. Criticism does not give him the go-ahead.

More exclusive content:

Alexa & Katie (T4). Alexa is fighting cancer. About to start high school and with her friend Katie by her side, she is ready to face whatever comes. »

Cat love. “A girl transforms into a cat to get the attention of the boy she likes. Without realizing it, the line between human and animal begins to blur.

Babies (T2). “In this documentary series, the latest scientific advances make it possible to show in detail how babies discover life in their first year.”

Ticket to tomorrow. “Two strangers meet on a train on the way to Izmir and form a relationship based on their turbulent romantic past, unexpectedly intertwined.”

BNK48: One Take. “Members of the Thai music group BNK48 share the ups and downs of preparations for the 6th Single Senbatsu General Election.”

Coisa Mais Linda (T2). «1950s. A housewife travels to Rio de Janeiro to reunite with her husband and discovers that he has abandoned her. Despite everything, he decides to stay and open a nightclub. »

Disclosure: Being trans in Hollywood. “In this documentary, renowned trans creatives and thinkers share their perspectives and opinions on Hollywood’s impact on the trans community.”

The floor is lava! (T1). “The teams cross rooms full of lava, jumping from chair to chair, and hanging from curtains or chandeliers. It is not a joke.”

The lost bullet. “A brilliant mechanic with a criminal past is charged with murder. Now he must find the car that contains the only proof of his innocence: a bullet.

The order (T2). “To avenge the death of his mother, a university student enters a secret order and is involved in a war between werewolves and practitioners of black magic.”

Marcella (T3). “Despite her failed marriage, a tragic loss, memory gaps and the complications of being a mother, this London police is still the best at hunting murderers.”

The king, eternal monarch (T1). “A present-day Korean emperor walks through an enigmatic portal and enters a parallel world where he meets a determined police inspector.”

Follow the rhytm. “After failing on Broadway, a cocky dancer returns to her hometown and reluctantly agrees to prepare a young talent with little talent for a competition.”

Mr. Iglesias (T2). “Gabriel Iglesias, a fun high school teacher, tries to make a difference in the lives of some very talented students who don’t fit in with the rest.”

The Politician (T2). “Payton is a rich boy who has always been very clear that he is going to be president. But first he must survive the most treacherous political environment of all: the institute. ”

The Sinner (T3). “A chilling murder shocks the inhabitants of a town. A policeman desperately searches for the truth while fighting his own demons.

Enter catalog:

4th Republic

44 Cats (T1-T2)

365 days

Alpha

When the heart speaks (T6)

The infinite limit

Elevator Baby

Get Rich or Die Tryin ’

Jackass 2. Even more

The general’s daughter

Last Flight to Abuja

Parker

Rick and Morty (T4)

Amazon Prime Video debuts Spanish series this week, but as usual the most interesting thing is in the bulk of what enters the catalog, including two classic series in full: Seinfeld and Stargate SG1, plus a lot of movies.

Missing

Amazon Prime Video partners with Mediaset again to launch a production of its first online: Missing, a police series that will later be broadcast openly on Telecinco and that looks more typical than the Spanish omelette, but … It is what it is (as I say, the best is what follows).

Enter catalog:

7500: Plane hijacked

88

Cheerful ma non troppo

Soulmates

Aurora Borealis

Betty Anne Waters

Black ghost

Brighton Rock

Broken

Coffee alone … or with them

Chocolat

Key: Omega

Combatto per vivere (T1)

Impossible Crimes

Deathgasm

Discovering love

Dream one, endless dreams

The angel of Budapest

The angel on the clock

The Dragon Knight

Tale number thirteen

The stranger

The great bodyguard

Green hell

The Gourmet Inspector

The Gourmet Inspector: a healthy place to die

The thief of Baghdad

The Machinist

The impenetrable face

The tutor

In the woods

You were never actually here

Between red

False Confessions

Garth Goes Hitch-Hiking

Gauguin, trip to Tahiti

Headspace: The face of evil

Invader

Johnny 100 Pesos: Chapter Two

Appearance

The killer next door

The white dove

The House of Terror (Haunt)

The envoy of evil

The Legend of Sleeping Beauty

The mother of evil

The mark of the wolf

The wasp woman

The queen of the snow

The shadow of the kingdom

The last bet

Stepford’s Wives

The McLeod Sisters (T8)

The Vampire Sisters

Blood ties

The Barbarians

The Daltons vs. Lucky Luke

Lost Fare

Mafalda (The Movie)

Mafalda (T1)

Magic City (T1-T2)

Dead end manhattan

Mayday (Miniseries)

Black Memory

Movie Madness

Another movie of eggs and a chicken

Parking

Penelope

Personal shopper

Pocahontas and the origin of civilization

Recoil

Scalps (The Indian Cemetery)

Seinfeld (Complete series)

I just wanna walk

Soren

Speed ​​kills

Stargate SG-1 (Complete series)

Stubby, a very special hero

Summer Shark Attack

Tactical Force

Tar (The color of time)

That Night

The Vast of Night

Better times

Paper tiger

All Your Dead

Zombie Turbulence

One franc, 14 pesetas

A Place in the Caribbean

Viriato

I miss you already

South Zone

Disney +

Disney + continues in its line and barely releases a handful of its contents from years ago, but also a film that, while not new as such, is one of the last blows of the factory.

Frozen II

Frozen II is the big premiere of the week on Disney +, the sequel to a whole contemporary classic from the company.

New chapters:

Be Our Chef (S1)

Diary of a future President (T1)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (T2)

The amazing Dr. Pol (T1)

The world according to Jeff Goldblum (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (T1)

Marvel’s Hero Project (S1)

One Day at Disney (S1)

Pick of the Litter (S1)

Shop Class (T1)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (T7)

The Imagineering Story (S1)

Tron: Uprising (S1)

Enter catalog:

Birth Of Europe

Egypt’s Treasure Guardians

Frozen: Olaf’s Adventure

Toy Story Terror!

Toy Story Lost Time

United States of Animals

HBO

HBO rests this week and does not release any fiction, but a couple of documentaries that may interest you, of which we highlight …

Roy Cohn’s Story

Roy Cohn’s Story it’s… the Roy Cohn story, yes; a rather sinister character as they present it, and surely for that reason they relate him from the first moment with Donald Trump. They do not stitch without thread. Anything else you add is left over.

More exclusive content:

Pollywood. “Pawel Ferdek’s Pollywood documentary tells of the director’s personal journey in the footsteps of Hollywood founders from Eastern Europe: Samuel Goldwyn, Luis B. Mayer and the Warner brothers.”

New chapters:

The Ministry Of Time (T4)

Insecure (T4)

The undeniable truth (S1)

Love Life (S1)

I could destroy you (S1)

Roswell, New Mexico (T2)

Stargirl (S1)

Enter catalog:

300: The origin of an empire

How to survive a farewell

The counselor

The big blow

Into The Dark (S2)

Jackie

The secret Life of Walter Mitty

The substitutes

No country for old men

Prometheus

Thelma

A brilliant reason

Apple TV +

Finally, Apple TV + is satisfied with taking out the new chapters of its series on broadcast, which are four.

New chapters:

Letter to … (T1)

Central Park (T1)

Fraguel Rock: To the rhythm of rock (S1)

Helpsters Help You (S1)