VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And, by mere discard, we stayed with The Wasp Network to head the section. By mere discard.
Netflix
Netflix seems to begin to breathe and after quite a few ups and downs in a row it returns to the old days with a multitude of original and exclusive premieres, of which only a few are saved. Although as they say, it is something that will suit everyone. The Wasp Network, for example, stands out for the cast that stars it, but in the list of most exclusive content you will find more decent things, such as the third season of Marcella or the third season of Sinner.
The Wasp Network
The Wasp Network is the big premiere of the week on Netflix. A French film based on real events and starring almost entirely by Hispanic actors and if you please me Latino, including Penélope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez, Gael García Bernal or Wagner Moura. The Wasp Network tells the story of several Cuban spies who infiltrated groups of exiles in the 1990s to stop terrorist actions against the Fidel Castro regime. Criticism does not give him the go-ahead.
More exclusive content:
Alexa & Katie (T4). Alexa is fighting cancer. About to start high school and with her friend Katie by her side, she is ready to face whatever comes. »
Cat love. “A girl transforms into a cat to get the attention of the boy she likes. Without realizing it, the line between human and animal begins to blur.
Babies (T2). “In this documentary series, the latest scientific advances make it possible to show in detail how babies discover life in their first year.”
Ticket to tomorrow. “Two strangers meet on a train on the way to Izmir and form a relationship based on their turbulent romantic past, unexpectedly intertwined.”
BNK48: One Take. “Members of the Thai music group BNK48 share the ups and downs of preparations for the 6th Single Senbatsu General Election.”
Coisa Mais Linda (T2). «1950s. A housewife travels to Rio de Janeiro to reunite with her husband and discovers that he has abandoned her. Despite everything, he decides to stay and open a nightclub. »
Disclosure: Being trans in Hollywood. “In this documentary, renowned trans creatives and thinkers share their perspectives and opinions on Hollywood’s impact on the trans community.”
The floor is lava! (T1). “The teams cross rooms full of lava, jumping from chair to chair, and hanging from curtains or chandeliers. It is not a joke.”
The lost bullet. “A brilliant mechanic with a criminal past is charged with murder. Now he must find the car that contains the only proof of his innocence: a bullet.
The order (T2). “To avenge the death of his mother, a university student enters a secret order and is involved in a war between werewolves and practitioners of black magic.”
Marcella (T3). “Despite her failed marriage, a tragic loss, memory gaps and the complications of being a mother, this London police is still the best at hunting murderers.”
The king, eternal monarch (T1). “A present-day Korean emperor walks through an enigmatic portal and enters a parallel world where he meets a determined police inspector.”
Follow the rhytm. “After failing on Broadway, a cocky dancer returns to her hometown and reluctantly agrees to prepare a young talent with little talent for a competition.”
Mr. Iglesias (T2). “Gabriel Iglesias, a fun high school teacher, tries to make a difference in the lives of some very talented students who don’t fit in with the rest.”
The Politician (T2). “Payton is a rich boy who has always been very clear that he is going to be president. But first he must survive the most treacherous political environment of all: the institute. ”
The Sinner (T3). “A chilling murder shocks the inhabitants of a town. A policeman desperately searches for the truth while fighting his own demons.
Enter catalog:
4th Republic
44 Cats (T1-T2)
365 days
Alpha
When the heart speaks (T6)
The infinite limit
Elevator Baby
Get Rich or Die Tryin ’
Jackass 2. Even more
The general’s daughter
Last Flight to Abuja
Parker
Rick and Morty (T4)
Amazon Prime Video debuts Spanish series this week, but as usual the most interesting thing is in the bulk of what enters the catalog, including two classic series in full: Seinfeld and Stargate SG1, plus a lot of movies.
Missing
Amazon Prime Video partners with Mediaset again to launch a production of its first online: Missing, a police series that will later be broadcast openly on Telecinco and that looks more typical than the Spanish omelette, but … It is what it is (as I say, the best is what follows).
Enter catalog:
7500: Plane hijacked
88
Cheerful ma non troppo
Soulmates
Aurora Borealis
Betty Anne Waters
Black ghost
Brighton Rock
Broken
Coffee alone … or with them
Chocolat
Key: Omega
Combatto per vivere (T1)
Impossible Crimes
Deathgasm
Discovering love
Dream one, endless dreams
The angel of Budapest
The angel on the clock
The Dragon Knight
Tale number thirteen
The stranger
The great bodyguard
Green hell
The Gourmet Inspector
The Gourmet Inspector: a healthy place to die
The thief of Baghdad
The Machinist
The impenetrable face
The tutor
In the woods
You were never actually here
Between red
False Confessions
Garth Goes Hitch-Hiking
Gauguin, trip to Tahiti
Headspace: The face of evil
Invader
Johnny 100 Pesos: Chapter Two
Appearance
The killer next door
The white dove
The House of Terror (Haunt)
The envoy of evil
The Legend of Sleeping Beauty
The mother of evil
The mark of the wolf
The wasp woman
The queen of the snow
The shadow of the kingdom
The last bet
Stepford’s Wives
The McLeod Sisters (T8)
The Vampire Sisters
Blood ties
The Barbarians
The Daltons vs. Lucky Luke
Lost Fare
Mafalda (The Movie)
Mafalda (T1)
Magic City (T1-T2)
Dead end manhattan
Mayday (Miniseries)
Black Memory
Movie Madness
Another movie of eggs and a chicken
Parking
Penelope
Personal shopper
Pocahontas and the origin of civilization
Recoil
Scalps (The Indian Cemetery)
Seinfeld (Complete series)
I just wanna walk
Soren
Speed kills
Stargate SG-1 (Complete series)
Stubby, a very special hero
Summer Shark Attack
Tactical Force
Tar (The color of time)
That Night
The Vast of Night
Better times
Paper tiger
All Your Dead
Zombie Turbulence
One franc, 14 pesetas
A Place in the Caribbean
Viriato
I miss you already
South Zone
Disney +
Disney + continues in its line and barely releases a handful of its contents from years ago, but also a film that, while not new as such, is one of the last blows of the factory.
Frozen II
Frozen II is the big premiere of the week on Disney +, the sequel to a whole contemporary classic from the company.
New chapters:
Be Our Chef (S1)
Diary of a future President (T1)
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (T2)
The amazing Dr. Pol (T1)
The world according to Jeff Goldblum (S1)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (T1)
Marvel’s Hero Project (S1)
One Day at Disney (S1)
Pick of the Litter (S1)
Shop Class (T1)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (T7)
The Imagineering Story (S1)
Tron: Uprising (S1)
Enter catalog:
Birth Of Europe
Egypt’s Treasure Guardians
Frozen: Olaf’s Adventure
Toy Story Terror!
Toy Story Lost Time
United States of Animals
HBO
HBO rests this week and does not release any fiction, but a couple of documentaries that may interest you, of which we highlight …
Roy Cohn’s Story
Roy Cohn’s Story it’s… the Roy Cohn story, yes; a rather sinister character as they present it, and surely for that reason they relate him from the first moment with Donald Trump. They do not stitch without thread. Anything else you add is left over.
More exclusive content:
Pollywood. “Pawel Ferdek’s Pollywood documentary tells of the director’s personal journey in the footsteps of Hollywood founders from Eastern Europe: Samuel Goldwyn, Luis B. Mayer and the Warner brothers.”
New chapters:
The Ministry Of Time (T4)
Insecure (T4)
The undeniable truth (S1)
Love Life (S1)
I could destroy you (S1)
Roswell, New Mexico (T2)
Stargirl (S1)
Enter catalog:
300: The origin of an empire
How to survive a farewell
The counselor
The big blow
Into The Dark (S2)
Jackie
The secret Life of Walter Mitty
The substitutes
No country for old men
Prometheus
Thelma
A brilliant reason
Apple TV +
Finally, Apple TV + is satisfied with taking out the new chapters of its series on broadcast, which are four.
New chapters:
Letter to … (T1)
Central Park (T1)
Fraguel Rock: To the rhythm of rock (S1)
Helpsters Help You (S1)