VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And, for a change, HBO not only takes the cover of the section thanks to the launch of Bad Education in Spain, but could have done it twice, because it is the one with the best material to offer … with exceptions.
HBO
A month later HBO regains the leadership of the section and does not do it, as usual, with a series, but with a movie, Bad Education, which could well be occupying the billboards … if the theaters are open. But at home you will also see it phenomenal.
Bad education
Bad Education (The Scam) It is without a doubt the great launch of the week and although it is not the only film that HBO has produced, it is one of the most… how to say… mainstream that it has ever done. But don’t take the term pejoratively: Bad Education is a drama with a heavy dose of black comedy that recreates the greatest public education fraud in US history. Starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, Bad Education premiered in late April in America and finally hits Spain, preceded by a critique of ten.
Collective
The same could be said of Collective, although in this case we are faced with a very tough documentary about a journalistic investigation into the fire in a disco and the mysterious deaths of people who, apparently, should not have died. The same could be said for Collective as for Bad Education because the critics have fallen for this crude Romanian documentary, but that is where the coincidences go.
More exclusive content:
At home (Miniseries). “In the spring of 2020 in Spain, five directors offer us five stories filmed with a mobile phone without leaving home, where the confinement by the coronavirus serves as a catalyst to question who we are.”
New chapters:
Axios (T3)
Batwoman (S1)
Betty (S1)
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (T5)
The Ministry Of Time (T4)
Insecure (T4)
Katy Keene (S1)
Killing Eve (S3)
The undeniable truth (S1)
What we do in the shadows (T2)
Love Life (S1)
Mrs. America (S1)
Rick and Morty (S4)
Roswell, New Mexico (T2)
Run (T1)
Siren (S3)
Stargirl (S1)
Supergirl (S5)
We’re Here (T1)
Enter catalog:
2012
Welcome to Zombieland
DC Superhero Girls (S1)
Alien
Happy Feet 2
The great American scam
Impostors
The Originals (Complete series)
NTSF: SD: SUV (T1)
Parents by unequal
Ocean´s 8
Amazon Prime Video premieres this week a couple of original content, both around the world of soccer. For the rest, it fills catalog with a lot of movies and some series, of which as always we highlight the most striking.
President
President It is the new original series of Amazon Prime Video, a Chilean-Argentine co-production that also comes to recreate a notorious case of corruption in the world of ‘king sport’. And it is also being very well received by critics.
More exclusive content:
Soccer players around the world (T1). “Xavi Hernández, David Villa, Juan Mata and Javi Martínez, symbols of the golden age of Spanish football, open their doors to us 10 years after winning the World Cup in South Africa.”
Enter catalog:
12 brave
300
300: The origin of an empire
All That I Am
America, a very Portuguese history
American MC (T1)
Big Bad Wolves
Shadow forest
Boss (T1)
Breathing room
Bunraku
Colossal
Blind trust
Hired to kill
Darkness
Dheepan
Dog Soldiers
Love in the times of Sh.Rek
The Devil Run
The Ted Kennedy scandal
The man of the Klan
The man who wanted to be second
The glow
Sally’s secret
In the center of the storm
Esther and the king
Flyboys: heroes of the air
(Un) armed forces
Hangar 18
Lowbrow Customs History
Infiltrated in the KKKlan
Secret games
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (S1)
The November conspiracy
Anne’s decision
Darwin’s Doubt
The force of destiny (S1)
The Hills Have Eyes
The Samurai’s Footprints
Leprechaun (The Night of the Goblin)
Lock & Stock
The executors
The Ides of March
The Three Musketeers
Kill Jesus
My Week with Marilyn
My life now
Much ado About Nothing
Nina Simone
Don’t be afraid of the dark
Cannibal ear
Wild pampa
Wooden leg
Lost (Complete series)
Why
Rolo and the secret of the pea
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw VI
Secret invasion
Family secrets
Death warrant
Shoot ‘Em Up: In the spotlight
Suburra
Hair Superball
Survivor’s Remorse (T1-T4)
Corrupt Lieutenant
The Babysitters: The Nannies
The Contract
The killing floor
The Neon Demon
The Remandee
Thelma
Knock Knock
An almost perfect world
One night
Upgrade
What Goes Around
Zama
Netflix
Netflix seemed to take flight last week, but this falls again, and is that the coronavirus crisis is affecting its generally important rate of shot put.
The last days of the crime
The last days of the crime It is a Netflix-style action movie, that is, you watch and forget it, but as a novelty it is the highlight that the platform brings this week (with the exception of the last season of For Thirteen Reasons). The criticism, yes, is beating it … as on the other hand, it is also normal with Netflix action movies.
More exclusive content:
BAKI (T3). “Martial arts champion Baki Hanma trains to beat his legendary father, but five death row inmates arrive in Tokyo to challenge him.”
Playlist Hospital (T1). “Every day is different for these five doctors and their patients in the hospital, where those who are born and those who leave while life passes in between coincide.”
The strange source of fortune. “A bank employee overwhelmed by the debts of her husband, who is unemployed, and her broken dreams finds a secret source of money in her own home.”
Do you hear me? (T1). “Three friends from a poor neighborhood find humor and hope in their lives as they deal with toxic relationships and dysfunctional families.”
For thirteen reasons (T4). “High school student Clay Jensen is caught in a series of heartbreaking puzzles surrounding his friend’s tragic suicide.”
Queer eye. (T5). “The Fab 5 are back loaded with tricks to go to the latest, moving makeovers and sincere talks in which the emotions are on the surface.”
Spelling the Dream. “This documentary shows the impeccable streak of American Indian entrants, who have won the largest spelling bee in the US in decades.”
Enter catalog:
300
300: The origin of an empire
Grab it as you can 33 1/3. The final insult
Under cover (T1-T2)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta (T1)
Cook off
Darling in the Franxx (S1)
The Tree of Blood
The man with the iron fists
The exchange
The glow
Ghost in the Shell
Happy Feet: Breaking the Ice
I am ali
Jack the giant hunter
The lake House
The island
The little Princess
The Kardashian (S2)
The mercenaries 3
Merry Men 2: Another Mission
Rich Women of Atlanta (T1-T2)
Rich Women of Beverly Hills (S1-S2)
Rich Women of New York (T1-T2)
Leave no trace
Oldboy
Overlord
Lost (T1)
Repo Men
Superfly
The Invincible Dragon
The Titan Games (S1)
Top Chef: USA (T1-T2)
Apple TV +
Apple TV + follows two candles, because all its adult fiction content has finished broadcasting and what it brings this week is a pathetic documentary -by the first meaning of the term; Whether I get it or not is something else – inspired by that Dear Apple campaign.
More exclusive content:
Letters to… (T1). «There are stories that leave their mark. In this documentary, award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler relates the lives of ten iconic figures and the people they have inspired. ”
New chapters: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Central Park (T1)
Los Fraguel To the rhythm of Rock! (T1)
Disney +
And we end with Disney +, which this week premieres a new movie from its not-too-recent factory and several National Geographic documentaries.
The Nutcracker and the four kingdoms
The Nutcracker and the four kingdoms It is one of the Disney blockbusters that if it doesn’t ring a bell, it is because it happened without pain or glory when it premiered around Christmas 2018. As you expect, it is a youthful-style fortune reinforced by a cast of great Hollywood stars and, in effect, it transfers to the screen the story of the Russian ballet classic The Nutcracker. The soundtrack, based on the compositions of the master Chaikovski, is the best of the film.
New chapters:
Be Our Chef (S1)
Diary of a future President (T1)
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (T2)
The amazing Dr. Pol (S1)
The world according to Jeff Goldblum (S1)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (T1)
Marvel’s Hero Project (S1)
One Day at Disney (S1)
Pick of the Litter (S1)
Shop Class (T1)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (T7)
The Imagineering Story (S1)
Tron: Uprising (S1)
Enter catalog:
Drain Alcatraz
Drain the Bermuda Triangle
Drain the Titanic
Genius by Stephen Hawking
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (T2)