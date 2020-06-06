VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And, for a change, HBO not only takes the cover of the section thanks to the launch of Bad Education in Spain, but could have done it twice, because it is the one with the best material to offer … with exceptions.

HBO

A month later HBO regains the leadership of the section and does not do it, as usual, with a series, but with a movie, Bad Education, which could well be occupying the billboards … if the theaters are open. But at home you will also see it phenomenal.

Bad education

Bad Education (The Scam) It is without a doubt the great launch of the week and although it is not the only film that HBO has produced, it is one of the most… how to say… mainstream that it has ever done. But don’t take the term pejoratively: Bad Education is a drama with a heavy dose of black comedy that recreates the greatest public education fraud in US history. Starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, Bad Education premiered in late April in America and finally hits Spain, preceded by a critique of ten.

Collective

The same could be said of Collective, although in this case we are faced with a very tough documentary about a journalistic investigation into the fire in a disco and the mysterious deaths of people who, apparently, should not have died. The same could be said for Collective as for Bad Education because the critics have fallen for this crude Romanian documentary, but that is where the coincidences go.

More exclusive content:

At home (Miniseries). “In the spring of 2020 in Spain, five directors offer us five stories filmed with a mobile phone without leaving home, where the confinement by the coronavirus serves as a catalyst to question who we are.”

New chapters:

Axios (T3)

Batwoman (S1)

Betty (S1)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (T5)

The Ministry Of Time (T4)

Insecure (T4)

Katy Keene (S1)

Killing Eve (S3)

The undeniable truth (S1)

What we do in the shadows (T2)

Love Life (S1)

Mrs. America (S1)

Rick and Morty (S4)

Roswell, New Mexico (T2)

Run (T1)

Siren (S3)

Stargirl (S1)

Supergirl (S5)

We’re Here (T1)

Enter catalog:

2012

Welcome to Zombieland

DC Superhero Girls (S1)

Alien

Happy Feet 2

The great American scam

Impostors

The Originals (Complete series)

NTSF: SD: SUV (T1)

Parents by unequal

Ocean´s 8

Amazon Prime Video premieres this week a couple of original content, both around the world of soccer. For the rest, it fills catalog with a lot of movies and some series, of which as always we highlight the most striking.

President

President It is the new original series of Amazon Prime Video, a Chilean-Argentine co-production that also comes to recreate a notorious case of corruption in the world of ‘king sport’. And it is also being very well received by critics.

More exclusive content:

Soccer players around the world (T1). “Xavi Hernández, David Villa, Juan Mata and Javi Martínez, symbols of the golden age of Spanish football, open their doors to us 10 years after winning the World Cup in South Africa.”

Enter catalog:

12 brave

300

300: The origin of an empire

All That I Am

America, a very Portuguese history

American MC (T1)

Big Bad Wolves

Shadow forest

Boss (T1)

Breathing room

Bunraku

Colossal

Blind trust

Hired to kill

Darkness

Dheepan

Dog Soldiers

Love in the times of Sh.Rek

The Devil Run

The Ted Kennedy scandal

The man of the Klan

The man who wanted to be second

The glow

Sally’s secret

In the center of the storm

Esther and the king

Flyboys: heroes of the air

(Un) armed forces

Hangar 18

Lowbrow Customs History

Infiltrated in the KKKlan

Secret games

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (S1)

The November conspiracy

Anne’s decision

Darwin’s Doubt

The force of destiny (S1)

The Hills Have Eyes

The Samurai’s Footprints

Leprechaun (The Night of the Goblin)

Lock & Stock

The executors

The Ides of March

The Three Musketeers

Kill Jesus

My Week with Marilyn

My life now

Much ado About Nothing

Nina Simone

Don’t be afraid of the dark

Cannibal ear

Wild pampa

Wooden leg

Lost (Complete series)

Why

Rolo and the secret of the pea

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw VI

Secret invasion

Family secrets

Death warrant

Shoot ‘Em Up: In the spotlight

Suburra

Hair Superball

Survivor’s Remorse (T1-T4)

Corrupt Lieutenant

The Babysitters: The Nannies

The Contract

The killing floor

The Neon Demon

The Remandee

Thelma

Knock Knock

An almost perfect world

One night

Upgrade

What Goes Around

Zama

Netflix

Netflix seemed to take flight last week, but this falls again, and is that the coronavirus crisis is affecting its generally important rate of shot put.

The last days of the crime

The last days of the crime It is a Netflix-style action movie, that is, you watch and forget it, but as a novelty it is the highlight that the platform brings this week (with the exception of the last season of For Thirteen Reasons). The criticism, yes, is beating it … as on the other hand, it is also normal with Netflix action movies.

More exclusive content:

BAKI (T3). “Martial arts champion Baki Hanma trains to beat his legendary father, but five death row inmates arrive in Tokyo to challenge him.”

Playlist Hospital (T1). “Every day is different for these five doctors and their patients in the hospital, where those who are born and those who leave while life passes in between coincide.”

The strange source of fortune. “A bank employee overwhelmed by the debts of her husband, who is unemployed, and her broken dreams finds a secret source of money in her own home.”

Do you hear me? (T1). “Three friends from a poor neighborhood find humor and hope in their lives as they deal with toxic relationships and dysfunctional families.”

For thirteen reasons (T4). “High school student Clay Jensen is caught in a series of heartbreaking puzzles surrounding his friend’s tragic suicide.”

Queer eye. (T5). “The Fab 5 are back loaded with tricks to go to the latest, moving makeovers and sincere talks in which the emotions are on the surface.”

Spelling the Dream. “This documentary shows the impeccable streak of American Indian entrants, who have won the largest spelling bee in the US in decades.”

Enter catalog:

300

300: The origin of an empire

Grab it as you can 33 1/3. The final insult

Under cover (T1-T2)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta (T1)

Cook off

Darling in the Franxx (S1)

The Tree of Blood

The man with the iron fists

The exchange

The glow

Ghost in the Shell

Happy Feet: Breaking the Ice

I am ali

Jack the giant hunter

The lake House

The island

The little Princess

The Kardashian (S2)

The mercenaries 3

Merry Men 2: Another Mission

Rich Women of Atlanta (T1-T2)

Rich Women of Beverly Hills (S1-S2)

Rich Women of New York (T1-T2)

Leave no trace

Oldboy

Overlord

Lost (T1)

Repo Men

Superfly

The Invincible Dragon

The Titan Games (S1)

Top Chef: USA (T1-T2)

Apple TV +

Apple TV + follows two candles, because all its adult fiction content has finished broadcasting and what it brings this week is a pathetic documentary -by the first meaning of the term; Whether I get it or not is something else – inspired by that Dear Apple campaign.

More exclusive content:

Letters to… (T1). «There are stories that leave their mark. In this documentary, award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler relates the lives of ten iconic figures and the people they have inspired. ”

New chapters: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Central Park (T1)

Los Fraguel To the rhythm of Rock! (T1)

Disney +

And we end with Disney +, which this week premieres a new movie from its not-too-recent factory and several National Geographic documentaries.

The Nutcracker and the four kingdoms

The Nutcracker and the four kingdoms It is one of the Disney blockbusters that if it doesn’t ring a bell, it is because it happened without pain or glory when it premiered around Christmas 2018. As you expect, it is a youthful-style fortune reinforced by a cast of great Hollywood stars and, in effect, it transfers to the screen the story of the Russian ballet classic The Nutcracker. The soundtrack, based on the compositions of the master Chaikovski, is the best of the film.

New chapters:

Be Our Chef (S1)

Diary of a future President (T1)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (T2)

The amazing Dr. Pol (S1)

The world according to Jeff Goldblum (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (T1)

Marvel’s Hero Project (S1)

One Day at Disney (S1)

Pick of the Litter (S1)

Shop Class (T1)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (T7)

The Imagineering Story (S1)

Tron: Uprising (S1)

Enter catalog:

Drain Alcatraz

Drain the Bermuda Triangle

Drain the Titanic

Genius by Stephen Hawking

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (T2)