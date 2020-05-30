VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And there is a bit of everything, but nothing very outstanding either with the exception perhaps of Snowpiercer, a work that jumped from comics to the big screen and now receives its adaptation in serial format.

Netflix

Netflix resurrects after a last terrible month and although the filler is still its hallmark both for its productions and for everything that comes into the catalog -many Indian cinema that I don’t know who will see-, releases like Snowpiercer or Space Force, which They are not exactly backed by good reviews, they are at least -or they seem- a little more friendly to pass the time.

Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker

As I said in the introduction, the end of the world train goes through Netflix and is called Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker, a series based on the Bong Joon-ho movie starring Chris Evans and now receiving its adaptation in series format. Her most famous face, that of Jennifer Connely, the unforgettable Sarah of the wonderful Inside the labyrinth of Jim Henson. But in Snowpiercer she is the bad one. You already know the story: the world has gone to hell and the only thing that remains in operation is Snowpiercer, a train that never stops and remains divided between the upper class, which continues its life of luxury, and the lower class, that ensures that nothing is missing … Until they burst.

Space force

The second featured release of the week on Netflix is Space force, a comedy from the creators of The Office starring Michael Scott … I mean, by Steve Carell, US Army General with the mission of creating a vanguard unit. Neither Snowpiercer nor this have been pleasantly received by critics, but if it is to entertain, they are the most acceptable at first glance.

Betaal

Finally, a new series of zombies: Betaal, with the particularity that this one comes from India and, put to see dances, better hordes of zombies, that make more company.

More exclusive content:

Christiane Amanpour: Sex and love around the world (T1). “CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour travels to six major metropolises around the world to analyze how her citizens live love and sexuality.”

Food for Phil (T3). “Phil Rosenthal (” Everybody Wants Raymond “) visits various countries immersing himself in the gastronomy and culture of places like Bangkok, Lisbon or Mexico City.”

Dynasty (T3). “The Carringtons and Colbies vie for control of their fortune (and their children) in this updated remake of the great television classic.”

Dorohedoro (T1). Cayman wants to kill the sorcerer responsible for the curse for which he has a reptilian head. Even if I have the help of a friend, it will not be easy. »

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas. “Hannah Gadsby returns with her second special, in which she talks about the complexities of fame, identity, and a very rare encounter in a dog park.”

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (T1). “This docuserie draws on victim testimonies to analyze how convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used his fortune and power to carry out his abuse.”

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room. “Kenny Sebastian combines his musical and comical skills to talk about a certain type of shoe, birds that don’t fly, and his fear of not being funny enough.”

Hunch. “In this ‘Lost’ prequel, Police Officer Pipa works on her first major case while investigating her boss, who is suspected of murder.”

Rugal (T1). “A police inspector, who gains special skills from biotechnology, decides to take revenge on a criminal organization that has taken everything away from him.”

I’m not here anymore. “After a misunderstanding with a local gang, young Ulysses must cross the border to save his life. He leaves behind his band and cumbia, the music he loves. »

Enter catalog:

30 Days of Luxury

A Mission in an Old Movie

Amar’s Hands

Banana Island Ghost

Best Neighbors

Billu

Bottom of the World

Convict

The infinite limit

The witness

Elf

Empresses in the Palace (T1)

Flimflam

Jack Taylor (S1)

Love station

Damn neighbors

Flipped Medium

Modern Family (T10)

Monopoly (The Bank Of Luck)

My Dog is My Guide

No one will ever know

Naledi, a baby elephant

Parents by unequal

Partner to bid (S1)

Roh’s Beauty

Queen of the South (T4)

Salem: His Sister’s Father

The Bulbul’s Nest

The Equalizer 2

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video does not cease in its attempt to sign up the Netflix CEO to its platform and in addition to the traditional wave of movies of all kinds and conditions, it is done with the premiere of one of the most popular Spanish series.

The one that is coming

Yes sir: the twelfth season of The one that is coming It does not premiere on Telecinco, but on Amazon Prime Video, it shows the good commercial relationship that unites Amazon with Mediaset and that the digital premieres do not affect the television feature, as they have shown with series like El pueblo or the most recent Mothers. As for La que se avecina, if you do not know it even by sight, it is that you do not live in Spain. In the absence of a trailer in good condition, the closest reference is El pueblo … but in a much saffier (and fun) tone.

WE ARE BACK! We are meeting in an Extraordinary Meeting because you already have T12 at @PrimeVideoES 💥 #VuelveLQSA https://t.co/2dAE3GIpTT pic.twitter.com/NEr46Raarr – The one that is coming (@la_queseavecina) May 29, 2020

Enter catalog:

13 (Russian roulette)

Stop the fire

Animals in distress

Welcome to the North

Black death

Call me by your name

Captain Koblic

Caramel

Clerks 2

Condemned

Coriolanus

Declare me guilty

Black diamonds

Diary of a babysitter

I will say your name

The Attack of the Killer Tomatoes

The club of the misunderstood

The man who invented Christmas

The best

My mother’s boyfriend

The proclamation

The treasure of the silver lake

The last great magician

In the valley of Elah

In times of waning light

Connecticut exorcism

Fellini, eight and a half

Finding Jo

Fireball

Happy, a story about happiness

Until the law separates us

Hooligans 2

Unwavering

Insatiable

Mommy Spree

Km 666: Detour to hell

The battle of Warsaw

Beauty and the Beast

The escape

The girl of the pearl

Rookford’s curse

The music of silence

The wonders of the sea

Lassie

Blank minds

My boyfriend is a thief

Michael Clayton

Kathmandu Mission

Pancho, the millionaire dog

Parking 2

Passengers

Losses

Premonition (7 days)

May God forgive us

Stir

State secrets

Shopping

The Crazies

You have a minute (s1)

You carry it!

A long trip

A brilliant plan

A death wedding

A classy family

A life ahead

Welcome to the Rileys

HBO

One more week, HBO only has one more premiere to add to its list of broadcast series, which are not few among original and exclusive. But it has a stale whiff that …

Love life

Love life It is the new romantic comedy on HBO, in which there is no lack of touchy feelings and situations repeated endlessly in this type of story. For lovers of the genre.

New chapters:

Axios (T3)

Batwoman (S1)

Betty (S1)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (T5)

The Ministry Of Time (T4)

Insecure (T4)

Katy Keene (S1)

Killing Eve (S3)

The undeniable truth (S1)

What we do in the shadows (T2)

Mrs. America (S1)

Rick and Morty (S4)

Roswell, New Mexico (T2)

Run (T1)

Siren (S3)

Stargirl (S1)

Supergirl (S5)

We’re Here (T1)

Enter catalog:

The host

Lazy Town (T3)

Chorus boys

Shrek

Terminator: Genisys

Value of law

Yves Saint Laurent

Apple TV +

Apple TV + resurfaces from oblivion with a launch different from what we are used to, which in truth is generally good, but very scarce.

Central park

Central park It is the new animation series for Apple TV +, but this is not directed exclusively at children. Where it is set or you can not imagine, but let’s say that it tells the adventures of a family of vigilantes who works in the best-known park in New York and throughout the United States as we get. And they are determined to save him. Critics are loving it.

I don’t know

New chapters:

Cycles (T1)

Defend Jacob (S1)

Los Fraguel To the rhythm of Rock! (T1)

Disney +

We finish with Disney +, which this week has nothing relevant to offer, except for the new chapters of its series in broadcast and some direct filler to the catalog.

New chapters:

Be Our Chef (S1)

Diary of a future President (T1)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (T2)

The amazing Dr. Pol (S1)

The world according to Jeff Goldblum (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (T1)

Marvel’s Hero Project (S1)

One Day at Disney (S1)

Pick of the Litter (S1)

Shop Class (T1)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (T7)

The Imagineering Story (S1)

Tron: Uprising (S1)

Enter catalog:

Disney Dream Weddings

Evermoor (T2)

High School Musical: The Musical

The bay of emeralds

The spinners of the moon

Maggie Simpson in “The Longest Daycare”

Mickey and the seal

Violetta