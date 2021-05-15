News VOD 20/21: ‘The Underground Railroad’, the odyssey of horror

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And today we are guided by the critics, and the critics say that The Underground Railroad is a marvel, so don’t judge the book -the series, in this case – for its cover.

The Underground Railroad is a new original series from Amazon Prime Video, yes, and it is not the only original that the streaming platform brings this week: LOL: If you laugh, you lose is the other and contrary to the previous one, you can judge it by its cover. And if its cover is embarrassing, the interior won’t even tell you…. But maybe you don’t think the same.

If someone else’s shame is humorous, self-shame is a drama with all the letters: The underground railway, or the own shame that they cannot shake off in the United States. Be that as it may, The Underground Railroad is a series that is sweeping among specialized critics, not exclusively American, so rest assured that when the river sounds, water carries.

I have seen the first chapters and I stay away from commenting on anything for now, although I do tell you that this adaptation of the novel for which Colson Whitehead received the Pulitzer Prize and which now brings the Oscar winner to the screen (quite a gift) Barry Jenkins, is consistent from the first take, even though it was not born if not from trauma … as on the other hand it is understandable.

As for the story … The Underground Railroad was a way of talking that Whitehead wanted to bring to life, and that Jenkins has illustrated with great pleasure … removing the snippets of photography -which are not all- in which it seems that they have applied filters by Instagran. But don’t hesitate: The Underground Railroad is the best-received launch of the week by far and to see how far it goes.

The Underground Railroad is a tale of the slave, who is not a maid, with a real base, but spun in a somewhat macabre way, and it is that if such an odyssey of horror had occurred …

LOL: If you laugh, you lose (T1). «In this first season, 10 comedians compete for 6 hours with the aim of not laughing and making their opponents laugh: Silvia Abril, Edu Soto, Yolanda Ramos, Mario Vaquerizo, El Monaguillo, David Fernández, Arévalo, Rossy de Palma, Paco Collado and Carolina Noriega will fight to be the winners. Santiago Segura and Xavier Deltell will make sure that no laughter escapes. »

Tell me how it happened (S21)

On the other side Somewhat jealous At Granny’s House Big Man Japan Badland Blaze Riot Squad Buda 2: Road to Enlightenment Buda, the great journey Demon hunter Charlie & Boots Code of defense Meeting Matsuko The good thief The legacy The woodcutter Fanny’s Journey The virus of fear In a better world Extraterrestrial Glory to the Filmmaker! Goodnight Mommy Bible Stories It came from the Desert Keepers, The Lighthouse Mystery The Girl on the Train The Silent Revolution The Blonde from the Bar The Literary Society and the Potato Peel Pie Midsommar My mother is a Parrot Captive Nation Nagasaki: Memories of my son Soft words Depart Pta misery! * Point of no return Sinbad: the fifth voyage Tentacles of Bermuda The employer The king of pigs A tall man A monster at my door Return to my mother’s house

We continue the weekly review with Netflix, which does not disappoint and recharges its coffers with exclusive content at the stroke of a checkbook, mainly. The funny thing is that his two great premieres, the Halston miniseries headed by Ewan McGregor and the movie The Woman in the Window with Amy Adams in front, are being massacred by critics. So, the recommendations are not those, but …

Oxygen is a non-claustrophobic sci-fi suspense directed by the irregular Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes) and starring almost exclusively the veteran but virtually unknown outside of her native France Mélanie Laurent, which is nevertheless doing quite well. The trailer tells you everything.

On the other hand we have the second season of Love, Death & Robots, an animated science fiction anthology whose premiere more than two years ago was quite refreshing due to the variety of stories and styles used to bring them to the screen.

Finally, the fourth and final season of the anime series Castlevania, a pestiño in my opinion that, nevertheless, has obtained the applause of critics and public. And who am I to contradict such a pair of entities?

On the edge of reality (T3). “Ordinary people share horrible true stories from their past with friends and family. Creepy reconstructions recreate the events. ”

Heaven is waiting for you (T1). “A young man with a gift for detail, an expert in traumatic cleansing, and his uncle tell the stories of the deceased who were left untold to their loved ones.”

The dance of 41. «A gay deputy marries the daughter of the Mexican president, but frolics with a young man in a secret club. The scandal does not take long. Based on a true story.”

Money, in a nutshell (T1). «Spend, borrow and save. It’s time to talk about money and its pitfalls: from credit cards and casinos to scammers and student loans. ”

Ferry. «Before creating a drug emporium, Ferry Bouman returns to his city to take revenge. There her loyalty will be tested and love will change her life. ”

Halston (T1). His name built an empire. His style defined an era. American fashion designer Halston rises to fame before starting to lose control of his life. ”

The House of Fear. “When a family moves from the big city to a remote town, two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the threatening mystery that surrounds their home.”

The Upshaw family (T1). “In this comical series, a working-class African-American family in Indiana fights for a better life and a happy home while dealing with everyday difficulties.”

The woman at the window. “A psychologist confined to home by her agoraphobia becomes obsessed with her new neighbors … and solving the brutal crime she witnesses from her window.”

I am all of them. “A ruthless inspector finds affinities with a murderer who kills criminals who run a powerful child trafficking ring.”

Angels of the Sea: Sea Angels Arianna Bakugan: Armored Alliance (T1) Beyblade Burst Rise (T1) Bike Ride Duisburg: Bloodline The Incredible Hulk The Courage of Winning In the Kitchen with Buuba (T1) In a Wonderful Place

Gemini

Kuroko no basket (T2) The house of fear The conspiracy The startup My Friend Kubrick (S Is for Stanley) Rich women from New York (T4) Don’t be bad Passion for cleaning (T1) Plans for tomorrow Proud Premonition Mary Roxanne Lowit: Magical moments If you left my side A story of fear and a knife Life and death of Marina Abramovic, by Bob Wilson Zum zum zum 2

HBO is just releasing a couple of original content, a documentary and a film that do not make its diminished catalog too happy, although there are the new chapters of its series being broadcast for it.

Crime of the century. “Two-part documentary exposing Big Pharma, political agents, and government regulations that allow the overproduction, reckless distribution, and abuse of synthetic opiates.”

Our father. «Director Andrei and his girlfriend find out that they are going to be parents. The future mother lacks good examples in her unstructured home and the future father must make peace with a father with whom he has no relationship, now a monk. ”

Batwoman (T2) Blessed Patience (T2) DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (T6) The Handmaid’s Tale (T4) The Godfather of Harlem (T2) Charmed (T3) Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (T2) Legacies (T3) Mare Of Easttown (T1) Pose (T3) Supergirl (T6) The Nevers (T1)

Goodbye little one, goodbye Cold War

The girl on the train

Girl with a Pearl Earring Revolutionary Road Scooby Doo and Co. (S2) Suffragettes

Something worse is Disney +, whose most interesting launch, the first season of War of the Worlds, is part of the Star catalog.

The Bad Remittance (S1) The Simpsons (S32)

The new exotic Marigold hotel

Genius (S2) High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S2)

War of the Worlds (T1) Scrubs (T9) Snake eyes

And as for Apple TV + … a couple of new chapters of their only couple of series that have not yet finished the season.

The Mosquito Coast (T1) Mythic Quest (T2)