VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And the picture is somewhat inconsistent, which is why I have not been able to resist highlighting Los Fraguel At the rhythm of Rock !, that is, the return of the great Fraguel Rock that in the eighties excited the children of the time.

Apple TV +

Apple TV + takes its third header since the launch of the service and within its limits it has its merit, because they hardly release content and when they do it it is not always with an original novelty, as was the case with Mythic Quest. The arrival of Los Fraguel At the rhythm of Rock !, in fact, it is more in the style of Amazing Tales. What has been the reuse of the successful franchises that once were.

Los Fraguel To the rhythm of Rock!

Los Fraguel To the rhythm of Rock! it is, in effect, the reboot of the series by the puppet master Jim Henson, responsible for classics such as The Teleñecos, whose journey continues at Disney +; or Dark Crystal, which has also been followed on Netflix; among others. But don’t expect Los Fraguel at the rhythm of Rock! A sequel to use: This new series consists of five-minute mini-chapters with songs. Even so, I have not been able to resist putting the image of these nice characters. Any child in the eighties would have. Fraguel Rock!

New chapters:

Cycles (T1)

Defend Jacob (S1)

Netflix

We continue with Netflix, which continues to accuse the halt for the coronavirus, although it remains the platform that releases the most exclusive content, of which we highlight a couple among which Magic for Humans, one of the most entertaining magic programs that have . There is the data.

White Lines

Of the original Netflix releases for this week, the most eye-catching is White Lines, a new British series with a lot of Spanish, including the Ibizan background in which the story is set, or the presence of several well-known Spanish actors. The most remarkable thing, however, is that it is the new series by Álex Pina, creator of La casa de papel.

More exclusive content:

Bon voyage: psychedelic adventures. “This fun documentary about the history of hallucinogens relies on animations and recreations to illustrate the mind-boggling” journeys “of various celebrities.”

Chichipatos (T1). »A very clumsy magician finally comes up with the trick of his life and inadvertently makes a criminal pursued by the police disappear. Now you will have to bear the consequences.

Media lawsuits (T1). “This crime crime docuserial examines some of the most shocking trials in history and looks at how the media could have influenced the verdicts.”

The other Missy. Tim believes he has invited the woman of his dreams to a company retreat in Hawaii. But actually, he has written to a girl he had a disastrous date with.

Magic for Humans (T3). “Whether surprising people on the street or preparing more complex numbers, Justin Willman mixes magic with jokes for adults.”

Inhuman Resources (T1). «Alain Delambre, 57 years old and unemployed, accepts an attractive job offer. But it gets ugly when he sees that he is only a pawn in a cruel corporate game. »

Rust Valley Restorers (T2). “Classic car collector Mike Hall, his friend Avery Shoaf, and his son Connor Hall do their utmost to restore retro cars and try to make a profit.”

She-Ra and the princesses of power (T5). «Adora finds a magic sword and thus discovers her identity as She-Ra, the legendary heroine. By joining the Rebellion, her best friend is left with the Horde of Terror.

Enter catalog:

HBO

[REC] [REC] 2[REC] 3White as snowBridget Jones’s BabyDarling in the Franxx (S1)DarknessMiddle nameElizabeth: The Golden AgeStart againFire in the bloodBrittleHuman NatureIris (S1)The song of forgotten names(T6)The namelessBad exampleAs you sleepMonogamy (T2)Hidden planTattooed GrudgeRomasanta: the hunt for the beastHe just doesn’t want youSouth Park (T22)Up in the Air

HBO follows its own -and it seems that it does well- and premieres a new series, but keeps on airing a few more, both original and exclusive, which is not the same.

The undeniable truth

The undeniable truth It premieres preceded by two eye-catching facts: The series is based on Wally Lamb’s best-selling novel and stars Mark Ruffalo, who doubles as two very particular twins. The criticism has received it quite coldly, but it only takes one chapter, so it has room for the comeback.

New chapters:

Batwoman (S1)

Betty (S1)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (T5)

The Ministry Of Time (T4)

Insecure (T4)

Katy Keene (S1)

Killing Eve (S3)

What we do in the shadows (T2)

Mrs. America (S1)

Roswell, New Mexico (T2)

Run (T1)

Siren (S3)

Supergirl (S5)

We’re Here (T1)

Enter catalog:

Eagleheart (T2)

Snowden

Somewhere

A night out of control

Amazon Prime Video

Another that follows his is Amazon Prime Video, that is, another week comes without exclusive releases, but he pays for it with almost a hundred entries in his catalog, including a little of everything, from recent novelties to immortal classics, which usually says. Look at the highlighted titles, there are surprises.

Enter catalog:

[REC]

7 goddesses

About an Age

South of Innocence

Dawn breaks in Edinburgh

Dangerously loving

American Ultra

Friends of more

So it goes

Atlantis High (T1)

Oh Jalisco … don’t give up!

Black

Blade Trinity (Blade 3)

Star field (T3)

Face to face in the nude

Bizet’s Carmen

Cellular

One hundred days in Palermo

cinema Paradiso

Matter of attitude

Dementia 13

The American

Love is not what it was

The benefactor

The boy from the newspaper

The Dreyer cycle

The Maid’s Tale (T1-T3)

Giovanni Episcopo’s crime

Abroad

The big blow

The boss

The Book of Shadows

The evil ferocious fox

The price of ambition

In body and soul

Enchanted by the dark

Endgame 2050

Etienne!

F ** Your Hair

Fanny and Alexander

Free Birds

Garbo, the spy

Hippocrates

Hitler S.S .: The Portrait of Evil

Hondar 2050

Emergency dive

Inspector Wallander: The White Lioness

Jeepers Creepers

Kolya

The white ribbon

The posh kids connection

Jan’s story

The Curse of the Puppet II

The halloween night

The teacher

The salt of the earth

The snows of Kilimanjaro

Lola

The crimes of Fjällbacka

The crazy people of Cannonball 3

The last years of the artist: Afterimage

Made in the USA

Beyond hate

Beyond time

My life is a ruin

Mr Bones 2: Sorcerer of the Past

Mr. Toilet: The World’s # 2 Man

Eight death sentences

Oh what a Wednesday!

Panic on the farm

People

Donkey skin

Pressure

What do we do with Maisie?

Rams (The Valley of the Rams)

Rendezvous

Scanners 2: The New Order

Scanners 3

Side B

Sister

Help, I’m a fish!

Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans

Symphony on skis

The Collector

The Royals (T4)

God’s land

They all wanted her dead

Everybody knows

TrustWHO

A brilliant reason

Living and dying (Living & Dying)

White Wedding

Yatterman

ZoZo the demon of the Ouija board

Disney +

Finally, Disney + rests more than expected and waiting for its original series to start flowing, its film premieres are what is most often noticed. Next week another will fall.

New chapters:

Be Our Chef (S1)

Diary of a future President (T1)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (T2)

The amazing Dr. Pol (S1)

The world according to Jeff Goldblum (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (T1)

Marvel’s Hero Project (S1)

One Day at Disney (S1)

Pick of the Litter (S1)

Shop Class (T1)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (T7)

The Imagineering Story (S1)

Tron: Uprising (S1)

Enter catalog:

Drain the Ocean: World War II

Forky asks a question: What is cheese?

Star Wars: The Resistance (S2)

A Dog’s Life, with Bill Farmer