The Ivorian is accused of breaking the rules for the third time in a little over a month.

Aurier with the Colombia National Team jersey.

Photo:



Taken from Instagram: @sergeaurier

By:

Julián Bermúdez

May 20, 2020, 03:54 p.m.

In England, training is beginning little by little in search of the return of football, but at the same time controversies arise with the behavior of footballers amid the restrictions that still exist in that country.

Serge Aurier is in the midst of criticism after he published a photograph in which he is next to his hairdresser with the Colombia National team jersey by Dávinson Sánchez. And it is controversial because in England the use of hairdressers and this service is not yet authorized.

This photograph was published on Tuesday night, the same day that the Ivorian footballer was seen at the club headquarters with the same Colombia shirt, but with a cap on his head.

There is still no official statement, as they are investigating whether Aurier broke the isolation rule that footballers must be in while they carry out the pertinent medical exams to return to training and other tasks of their profession.

Meanwhile, he wrote on his instagram account that “my hairdresser is negative and so am I, so stop talking in a vacuum and put on masks and gloves when you come to take photos in the training center, it is also part of the rules “

This is Aurier’s controversy amid the restrictions and measures that have been given in England to combat the coronavirus. The previous two were for training away from home, the last being less than a month ago, when he shared a photo training with Sissoko.

