Valencia CF issued a statement on Sunday stating that the Argentine defender Ezequiel Garay rejected several proposals for improvement in the negotiation of the renewal of his contract that began to be discussed in July 2019.

This was stated by the Valencian club, after the information released this Sunday by Garay in which he stated through his Instagram account that it was “false” that he had rejected an offer of 2.7 million euros net to renew and that he did not want stay in the club, while saying goodbye to the fans.

In the statement issued by Valencia after Garay’s, in which he alludes to “an alleged smear campaign” against him by people from the club, the club regretted and showed “his surprise at these protests” and stressed that ” the entity has never wanted to enter into public controversy with its footballers, an important part of the entity. ”

“Quite to the contrary, the club has shown him at all times his love and constant support,” the text said. “As the player himself indicates, his renewal began in July 2019, having since rejected several proposals that improved his current contract as a professional soccer player with Valencia CF, a totally respectable and lawful decision,” he continues. .

“Regarding his inclusion in the ERTE, like the rest of the employees, the exclusive reason why the club was forced to do so was that the player was the only footballer who refused to sign the global agreement reached with the entire first equipment and coaching staff to reduce their perceptions, “he continues.

The common objective was, Valencia points out, “to help the club and employees in solidarity in the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This circumstance was avoided by the club precisely to avoid controversies and public criticism in this regard.”

.