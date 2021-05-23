News Spotlights for Next Week: GDP in Germany, the US and France

The German IFO Business Confidence Index and the eurozone, relative to the month of May and which will be announced on Tuesday, will capture a large part of the attention of investors during the next week.

Likewise, the final GDP data for the first quarter of Germany (Tuesday) and France (Friday), and the April retail sales of our country (Friday) will be relevant to know the rate of recovery of the Old Continent.

Regarding inflation, one of the topics of greatest interest at the moment for the markets, France will release its preliminary May CPI on Friday.

Across the Atlantic, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence for May (Tuesday) will share the limelight with new home sales for April (Tuesday), personal income and expenses for April (Thursday) and the second reading GDP for the first quarter (Thursday), whose first estimate reflected an annualized growth of the United States of 6.4%.

Finally, in the business sphere, the travel agency eDreams Odigeo (Thursday), the automobile group Stellantis (Tuesday), the fashion retailer Marks & Spencer (Wednesday) and the US companies Nvidia (Wednesday); Costco, Gap, HP, Medtronic, Best Buy, Dollar Tree and salesforce.com (the latter all on Thursday) will report on the evolution of their accounting accounts. Likewise, Inmobiliaria del Sur and Clínica Baviera will distribute dividends among their partners, and Enagás (Thursday) and Applus Services (Friday) will hold Shareholders’ Meetings.

MONDAY:

– Chicago Fed Activity Index (April).

TUESDAY:

– Price index to the producer April Spain.

– IFO survey May Germany, euro area.

– GDP first quarter Germany.

– New home sales April United States.

– Consumer Confidence from the Conference Board May.

– Results Intuit, Stellantis

WEDNESDAY:

– Weekly MBA United States mortgage applications.

– Nvidia, Mark & ​​Spencer results.

– Dividend for Clínica Baviera (0.52 euros gross) and Inmobiliaria del Sur (0.20 euros gross).

THURSDAY:

– Industrial profits in April China.

– Annualized GDP first quarter United States.

– Weekly US unemployment claims.

– Results eDreams Odigeo, Medtronic, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, Costco, HP, salesforce.com.

– Enagás General Shareholders’ Meeting.

FRIDAY:

– Preliminary May CPI France.

– GDP first quarter France.

– Retail sales in April Spain.

– Consumer confidence in May final euro area.

– Income and personal expenses April United States.

– General Meeting of Shareholders Applus Services.