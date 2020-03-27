With the serious health crisis of the coronavirus, the promoter Kivents has been forced to move some dates of the Tour of Wildebeest.

Here is the new statement about Nu’s tour:

The Wildebeest from José Carlos Molina they are a true National Rock legend. Wildebeest They have returned to the present day after their successful appearances on stages as important as those of La Riviera in Madrid or the Rock Fest in Barcelona. Now we pose with Wildebeest This important Tour to remember their usual songs, through the stages of the Iberian Peninsula with concerts full of songs of a lifetime, with a band made up of musicians hardened in a thousand concerts, which cover Jose Carlos Molina and its mythical flute.

Wildebeest will be touring on the following dates:

May 2 – A Coruña – Sala Forum Celticum

May 23 – Granada – Sala El Tren

October 3 – Bilbao – Stage Live

November 6 – Malaga – La Cochera Cabaret

November 7 – Córdoba – Room M100

November 14 – Zaragoza – C.C. Valdefierro

November 28 – San Sebastián -Doka Kafe Antzokia

January 09, 2021 – Valencia – Rock City Hall

March 20, 2021 – Seville – Room X

We are very aware that the dates of May, very tight due to the serious crisis we are experiencing, will depend on how the issue of the health alert is and the general situation. So it will depend on what the competent authorities mark, to which we will always submit and follow their advice and never put anyone in the public, gangs or workers at risk.

As we are aware that the May dates are very tight, we have reserved other dates in the Rooms for later, to be able to move those concerts in case it is necessary Wildebeest, that if or if, we are going to perform in the announced cities. All this movement of dates is spoken and in agreement between rooms, groups and us.

The tickets purchased for the concerts we relocated are still valid for the new dates of Wildebeest