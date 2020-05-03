We are going with a preview of the releases that for this month of May we will have both Blu-ray and DVD.

You have to start with Episode IX of Star Wars, ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘(Buena Vista), the only film to hit the domestic market this month that was able to overcome the $ 1 billion barrier at the worldwide box office. This closing of the last triloga started with ‘The awakening of the Force’ is directed by J.J. Abramsy starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaa among others.

We continue with’Bad Boys for Life‘(Sony Pictures), a new installment in the saga of’ Dos Policas Rebeldes’ that will once again star in Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. With more than $ 400 million raised at the global box office for a budget of $ 90 million, the film shows members of a highly specialized, modern police unit colliding head-on with the Bad Boys old school: Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence).

A complete success of criticism and public was’1917‘(Universal Pictures), a film directed by Sam Mendesque, won three Oscars for Best Cinematographer, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. With a cast led by George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong and Andrew Scott, this raw World War I story raised $ 368 million for a budget of $ 95 million, further endorsed by an 89% value in Rotten Tomatoes.

Other interesting films that will come to the homes throughout this month are the musical ‘Cats‘, the animated film of Blue Sky’Spas in disguise‘, the comedy starring Robert Downey Jr.’The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle‘or French comedy’My God, but what have we done to you … now?‘, the biggest success of the year in his country with more than 7 million viewers.

From Spanish cinema we are left with ‘The silence of the white city‘, a thriller by Daniel Calparsoro starring Javier Rey, Beln Rueday and Aura Garrido. This film adaptation of the eponymous novel by Eva Garca Senz de Urturi raised more than 2.3 million euros in our country.

CLICK TO ACCESS ALL THE PREMIERE DVD AND BLU-RAY OF THE MONTH