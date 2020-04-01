We are going with a preview of the releases that for this month of April we will have both Blu-ray and DVD.

One of the most interesting will be ‘Jumanji: Next Level‘(Sony Pictures), a sequel to the 2017 film and in turn a continuation of the film starring Robin Williams in 1996. The film is directed by Jake Kasdany starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillany and Danny DeVito, with a worldwide collection that it was close to 800 million dollars. Regarding criticism, it earns 71% positive feedback on Rotten Tomatoes.

As a second blockbuster we have to talk about ‘Midway‘(Lionsgate), a film based on real events directed by Roland Emmerich. Developed in 1942 during World War II, the film features Ed Skrein, Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans and Aaron Eckhart among others. The film had a worldwide collection of 123 million dollars, counting on very opposite critics between the critic (47% in Rotten Tomatoes) and the public (92%).

In the middle of the month it will be the turn of ‘Charlie’s angels‘(Sony Pictures), a new film version of the popular ABC series created by Ivan Goff and Ben Roberts in the mid-1970s. Directed by Elizabeth Banksy starring Banks herself, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scotty, Elda Balinska, the film hardly ever 60 Millions of dollars at the worldwide box office, barely reaching its budget cost. His rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 52%.

Other interesting domestic releases include terror with ‘Bloody christmas‘, remake of the 1974 horror classic,’ Black Christmas’; drama with ‘Little women‘, new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel published on September 30, 1868; or comedy with ‘The odyssey of the giles‘, a film whose cast is led by Ricardo Darn.

