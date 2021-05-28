News Omar Vizquel Toros de Tijuana season Algononeros de Unión Laguna Mexican Baseball League

Omar vizquel and Omar Malavé shine as manager of Bulls from Tijuana Y Cotton from Union Laguna respectively in the season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB).

Omar Vizquel manager Toros de Tijuana LMB 2021

It is well said that records were made to be broken and in 2021 the Bulls from Tijuana They are living the best start of season in its history in the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) after beating Acereros del Norte 3-1 to win the full series and add their sixth consecutive win.

It was the sixth victory of Bulls from Tijuana at the start of the 2021 season of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) and remained the only undefeated in the North Zone and general leader of the LMB.

On 2021 the Bulls from Tijuana are living hand in hand with the famous and popular Manos de Seda Omar vizquel the best start to the season in its history.

Omar Malavé Cotton Manager of Unión Laguna

The Cotton of Union Laguna they put together a streak of 5 wins at the start of the season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB), which they lost last night when they lost by a scoreboard of 13 runs by 3 against the Rieleros de Aguascalientes, in the third and last game of the series, held at the Revolution stadium, but they have a record of 5 and 1 and are behind the Bulls from Tijuana in the standing of the North Zone just one game tied with the Mariachis of Guadalajara.

With part of the information from the Bulls from Tijuana Y Cotton from Union Laguna.

Picture Cotton from Union Laguna.