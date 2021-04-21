news, mobiles and where to download

The third and final preview version of Android 12 is here. This is all it includes.

Google has launched the Android 12 Developer Preview Third Release, the next big update to the operating system. It’s about the latest Developer Preview before the arrival of the beta version during the next Google I / O 2021, and it includes large changes and performance improvements, that pave the way before the arrival of the great news that will be included with the beta.

Android 12 Developer Preview 3 It is available for all Pixel series devices released since 2018. We are going to review all the changes and new features that this version introduces.

Compatible phones with Android 12 Developer Preview 3

The Google Pixel series terminals are the only models compatible with Android 12 Developer Preview 3. And it is only possible to install the update on models from Pixel 3.

Google Pixel 5Google Pixel 4a (5G) Google Pixel 4aGoogle Pixel 4 XLGoogle Pixel 4Google Pixel 3aGoogle Pixel 3 XLGoogle Pixel 3

If you are lucky enough to have one of the compatible mobiles, you can now install Android 12 on your device by following the steps in our guide.

However, remember that it is a preliminary version It is intended for developers, and it is not recommended to install this release on devices that are used on a day-to-day basis, since there may be operating problems and incompatibilities with some applications.

What’s new in Android 12 Developer Preview 3

As indicated in the official Android 12 calendar, this third preview is a incremental update to include stability and performance improvements.

Therefore, we do not find too many differences at the functional or design level with respect to the previous delivery. In fact, the recently leaked Android 12 news is not present in this update.

Best Android 12 Features So Far

