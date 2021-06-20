News Mexican Baseball League 2021 Mariachis de Guadalajara baseball

The Japanese-style pitching rotation, which includes six pitchers instead of the five traditionally used in MLB and winter leagues, has been used by Francisco Pancho Ponches, the manager of the Campeche Pirates and by Benjamin El Matador Gil, pilot. of the Mariachis from Guadalajara In the season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) and so it has gone.

Francisco Pancho Ponches and Benjamín El Matador Gil also have in common, being Mexicans, having played baseball professionally, being part of the technical staff of the Tomateros de Culiacán in the ARCO Mexican Pacific League (LAMP) that both debuted as manager in the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 with the Campeche Pirates and the Mariachis from Guadalajara respectively.

When Francisco Pancho Ponches Campos appeared before the media on Media Day before the start of the season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) that he would go with a six-pitcher pitching rotation in the best Japanese style, since he had studied it and it could work.

For his part, Benjamín El Matador Gil is also using the pitching rotation of six pitchers with the Guadalajara Mariachis this season. 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) and this is how each one has generally gone:

Pirates of Campeche

Eighth place in the standing of the South Zone of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 with 8 won and 14 lost Quarters in collective pitching in the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 with a 4.57 ERA

Mariachis of Guadalajara

First place in the standing of the North Zone of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 with 18 wins and 7 losses Thirteenth in collective pitching in the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 with a 5.63 ERA Nakamura has 4 games won co-leading in Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021