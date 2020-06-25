It will first benefit the media Der Spiegel (Germany), The Conversation (Australia) and A Gazeta (Brazil), among others

Google will also pay news companies for paywall articles that people read for free.

The idea is that this program benefits both national and local newsrooms

On other occasions, there has been talk of the struggle between digital platforms and traditional media. There are experts (and many in the public) who believe that the former will end up replacing the latter. The truth is that, across most social networks and online platforms, it is still the newsrooms and publishers that make the content. The phenomenon has caused conflicts between these portals and agents like Google.

However, some tech companies, like Alphabet’s own subsidiary, are trying to get rid of some rough edges with new monetization systems. According to the AP, Google announced that it will start paying directly to some news media. According to the same company, it is a step forward in its mission to « support high-quality journalism. » He also noted that the system will apply in its News and Discover categories.

The news was released through its official blog. Although it will start with only a few countries, Google said it hopes to extend this program worldwide in the short and medium term. These measures follow conflicts that the Alphabet subsidiary has had in other countries. For example, in France the company was ordered to pay publishers for using their information in snippets. And in Australia a mandatory monetization plan is already in the works.

How will Google’s project change the news environment?

It is not the first time that a conflict between digital channels and the media has been mentioned. In the specific case of Mexico, it seems that publishers are subordinate to social networks and similar platforms. As has already been said, there are those who believe that the future of news companies lies in sites such as Google, Facebook and Twitter. To this must be added the intense smear campaign launched against these agents.

In this context, Google’s announcement is crucial for the industry. It is an acceptance, whether forced or organic, that the platform has to financially recognize the work of its allies in the media. This will provide a much-needed revenue stream, now that there is a crisis in the way that many publishers generate money. It will also help smooth the rough edges between these agents, and with some authorities in the government.

On the other hand, there is the potential that this decision could give Google more control over the news media. In your position as a private company, you will certainly determine certain criteria for how you accept publishers into your program. When money is involved, these kinds of dynamics have the potential to develop a more toxic relationship. In this sense, it is essential that there is full transparency and cooperation with the sector.

Alternatives for the media

The Google program, in the background, responds to the problems that publishers and news companies have had to generate income. And in this sense, options have been raised. For example, the use of apps to extend both the reach and the customer base. There are also missed opportunities in the way that these media can use on social media. Even in technologies like Virtual / Augmented Reality there are good alternatives.

There are also other alternatives to the Google model that some experts have suggested in the midst of the digital crisis. Mashable points out that the paywall, although not very popular, could be an effective solution to obtain constant income from the audience. According to the Reynolds Journalism Institute, it is also important that some companies re-acquire a niche focus. And studies suggest that the best way to survive is at scale and with ads.

