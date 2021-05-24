News from the WBC lightweight division

Recently, interim WBC lightweight champion Ryan Garcia notified the WBC that he was taking time off from boxing to address health concerns.

The WBC fully and unconditionally supports champion Garcia and will remain close to him during this process. The WBC Board of Governors will assess your situation once you are ready to return to the ring.

The WBC has received a request to sanction the fight between # 2 lightweight Javier “Abejón” Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) against No. 5 super featherweight contender Joseph “Jo Jo” Díaz (31 -1 -1, 15 KOs) for the WBC Interim Lightweight World Championship. Fortuna’s fight against Diaz is scheduled for July 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

An account of the events that led to Javier Fortuna’s request puts that request in the proper context.

In December 2019, Javier Fortuna reached the # 1 position in the WBC lightweight world rankings. Then-WBC World Lightweight Champion Devin Haney was unable to defend his title due to a shoulder injury, prompting the WBC to name him the WBC Champion in Recess, vacating the WBC World Lightweight Championship. The WBC then ordered a fight between # 1 Javier Fortuna and then-# 2 Luke Campbell for the vacant WBC World Lightweight Championship. That fight was booked and scheduled for April 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fortuna vs. Campbell did not go through, giving Recess Champion Devin Haney plenty of time to recover from his injury. Recess Champion Devin Haney petitioned the WBC to be reinstated as World Champion in light of his recovery. The WBC granted that request, as well as a voluntary defense of his title. The WBC also agreed to sanction the Fortuna vs Campbell fight for the WBC Interim Lightweight World Championship, due to the fact that they had signed a contract to fight for the WBC Championship. Subsequently, Matchroom, Campbell’s promoter, requested that the WBC sanction champion Haney’s voluntary defense against # 2 Luke Campbell. That fight never took place. Javier Fortuna was scheduled to face multiple-time former world champion and number 3 Jorge Linares. That fight was supposed to take place in August 2020. Linares contracted Covid-19 a few weeks before his fight against Fortuna, which resulted in that fight being canceled. In November 2020, Fortuna stopped Antonio Lozada in six rounds. Fortuna was scheduled to fight then-interim WBC world champion Ryan Garcia. That fight would have taken place in July 2021, but was called off due to Champion Garcia’s ongoing medical issues.

Given the fact that Javier Fortuna has not been able to compete for a WBC Championship through no fault of his own, and based on the merit of his request, the WBC has decided to award it. Consequently, the WBC will sanction the fight Javier Fortuna vs Joseph Díaz for the WBC Interim Light World Championship. The winner will face the winner of Haney vs. Linares.