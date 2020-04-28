ABC

Updated: 04/28/2020

Household confinement has triggered internet consumption, especially news consumption. Of all the categories, information has led to the highest increase, above social networks or entertainment, according to the analysis by countries of the Comscore auditor, including Spain.

Between the week of January 13 to 19 in January and the week of March 23 to 29, online news consumption grew 59% in Spain, according to Comscore data. It was the Internet category that grew the most in the country, ahead of social networks (51% more) and entertainment (29% more).

In the rest of the countries analyzed, news was also the category with the highest increase in visits. In Italy, 68% more; in France, 58% more; in Germany, 58% more; and in United Kingdom, 54% more. That increase in online news consumption has remained at very high levels also in recent weeks, despite a slight decrease in all countries.

The peak of consumption coincides with the first measures of social distancing. Thus, taking as a reference the week from January 13 to 19, the peak of information in Spain occurred the first week of confinement, from March 16 to 22. In Italy, it happened in the week of March 2-8. In Germany, France and the United Kingdom, the moment of greatest consumption was later.

Social networks and entertainment

News is the fastest growing category, but social networks continue to occupy the first overall position in consumption. Even more so considering that its growth has also been notable in all countries, second only to news. In Spain, for example, it has been 51% more in the last week of March compared to the data for January, and it has been maintained in recent weeks.

In Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom, news consumption was already the second category on the internet. However, in France and Germany it has achieved that second place thanks to its rapid growth, overtaking entertainment and shopping, which have also risen but not at the same rate.

In Spain, entertainment consumption grew 29% in the last week of March, and has remained constant in recent weeks. In purchases, despite an initial decline at the beginning of confinement, it has rebounded in recent weeks.

