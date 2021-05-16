News bulletins for next week: inflation will continue to influence the news

After the historic rebound experienced by the inflation in the United States, investors will remain very vigilant next week to the data of April CPI released in the Eurozone (Wednesday), United Kingdom (also Wednesday) and in Japan (Friday).

Likewise, the markets will have other very prominent references, such as the indicators PMI for economic activity in the Eurozone and the United States (preliminaries for the month of May to be published on Friday); the preliminary GDP for the first quarter in the euro zone and Japan (Tuesday); the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve, which could give some clues about the next steps of the US monetary body (Wednesday); and April industrial production and retail sales in China (Monday).

In the business chapter, Real Estate Colonial (Monday) and Solaria (Tuesday) will report on the evolution of their accounting figures in the first quarter of the year. Ryanair (Monday); Vodafone, Imperial Brands, Generali, Walmart and Home Depot (Tuesday); Porsche, Telecom Italia, TJX and Cisco Systems (Wednesday); National Grid, Royal Mail, easyJet and Ralph Lauren (Thursday); and Deere & Co (Friday) will do the same outside our borders.

Finally, review that Mapfre (0.0757 euros gross per share), CaixaBank (0.0268 euros gross) and Metrovacesa (€ 0.40 gross) will distribute dividends among their partners.

MONDAY

– Industrial production and retail sales April China.

– Trade balance in March Spain.

– Results Inmobiliaria Colonial, Ryanair.

TUESDAY

– GDP first quarter Japan, Eurozone.

– Trade balance in March Eurozone.

– Results Solaria, Vodafone, Imperial Brands, Generali, Walmart, Home Depot.

WEDNESDAY

– CPI April final Eurozone, United Kingdom.

– Minutes of the last Fed meeting.

– Results Porsche, Telecom Italia, TJX, Cisco Systems.

THURSDAY

– China loan rate.

– Weekly US unemployment claims

– Philadelphia Fed Book May.

– Results National Grid, Royal Mail, easyJet, Ralph Lauren.

FRIDAY

– CPI April Japan.

– Manufacturing and services PMI indicators Eurozone, USA.

– Consumer confidence in May Eurozone.

– Results Deere & Co.