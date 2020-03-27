Huawei held its most important event yesterday. The Chinese firm unveiled its new high-end, the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro +. In case you missed it, the Huawei P40 Lite It has been with us for a few weeks, it was previously presented.

However, not everything was hardware at the Asian giant’s conference. EMUI 10.1 is the latest version of Huawei’s customization layer, fork with which your new devices will arrive. They will not be the only ones to enjoy it, these are the main novelties, and the Huawei and Honor mobiles that will be able to enjoy them.

All about EMUI 10.1

One of the first novelties is an Always On mode, which will keep the screen always on so you can check all your notifications at a glance. You can configure it with different images that were referred to as “Rendered in 3D”.

Huawei continues to work on its gesture system, ensuring that it has taken into account studies on what is most convenient taking into account our own nature. They also discussed a new Multi-Window that will allow working on split screen more easily, with facilities to copy texts and images.

The latest version of the Huawei cape will also incorporate a control center similar to the one we have seen in iOS, to manage speakers and other connected devices. We don’t forget Mee Time, the video calling application to be launched by the Chinese firm, with Full HD video and the possibility of sharing and writing on it live.

One of the most surprising news was the arrival of Celia, the huawei virtual assistant. With a simple “Hey Celia” –In English it sounds terribly similar to a “Hey Siri” – you can awaken the intelligence of Asians. We had the opportunity to see some of its qualities during the presentation, very similar to what we have with Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa.

The Huawei application gallery, App Gallery, could not stop having space. The new Chinese terminals must live without Google services, so it will not be possible to download applications from the Play Store. As they point out, new applications will arrive at your store in the coming weeks, making it more complete every day.

For now there are no dates or an official list, but the most consistent is that all terminals upgrading to EMUI 10 end up receiving EMUI 10.1. We leave you the names of Huawei and Honor smartphones in which the tenth version of the Chinese fork has already been confirmed.

Huawei smartphones that will receive EMUI 10.1

P30

30 Pro

P30 Lite

Matte 20 X (5G)

Mate 20 Pro

Mate 20

P Smart Z

P Smart + 2019

P Smart 2019

P20 Pro

P20

Mate 10 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 10

PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS

Mate 20 X

Mate 10

Mate 20 lite

Nova 5T

Nova 4

Nova 4e

Honor smartphones to receive EMUI 10.1

Honor 20

Honor 20 pro

Honor 20 Lite

Honor Magic 2

Honor View20 / V20

Honor 10

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 8X

