“News and interests” comes to Windows 10

It was initially expected as one of the many novelties that Windows 10 21H2 ‘Sun Valley’ will bring with it, but it is already arriving as part of the latest update of Microsoft’s operating system. We talk about “News and interests«, A new add-on for the taskbar that is very attractive, but also somewhat cumbersome, which is dividing the opinions of users.

«News and interests» is located to the right of the task bar, just before the desktop system tray, and shows the weather – the weather, the clock remains where it has always been -, as well as a drop-down in which The information is expanded and different types of news are included, some highlighted, press headlines, stock information, sports, etc.

“News and interests” is, in short, about a kind of preview with news and interests (they have not eaten the head with the name) that the user may add to quickly consult; and for more details, click and the content opens in the browser. As they say, an image is worth a thousand words … and if it is in motion, more than two thousand.

Microsoft says that its purpose with “News and Interests” is “to facilitate the search for relevant and high-quality news content” in the most accessible way possible, and what is more accessible than, worth the redundancy, an access in the same bar from tasks from which you can check with a click the weather you are doing or the most recent updates on the topics you follow closely, without having to open an application.

The truth is that the design is attractive and without a doubt there will be those who like the invention, who in fact do; but put it where they put it … That’s not so popular anymore, mainly because it recharges the bar. In addition, time could already be added to the applications menu and if the news is only headlines and images that go to the browser to be read … Except for the occasional data updates as results, it does not seem to make much sense.

A detail that is not mentioned, but that is drawer, is that having activated “News and interests” will increase even a little the consumption of the desktop, and today rare is the user -except for specific circumstances- who does not have the browser open most of the time spent in front of the computer, so it is somewhat redundant. And yes, you can look out the window to see what the weather is like.

Outside of jokes, this is a configurable feature, which at least for the moment does not show advertising (to see how long they take) and that can be deactivated, if you don’t want it (through the context menu of the taskbar itself). So now you know: if “News and Interests” you don’t like, air it. But the style is attractive, that cannot be denied. In the following video you can see it in action.