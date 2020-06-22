Apple has just announced macOS 10.16 Big Sur, the new version of its operating system for desktops and laptops that arrives to take over from macOS Catalina, the previous big update for Mac computers. With this release come interesting news for the We squeeze even more out of our MacBook, iMac, Mac mini or Mac Pro. These are all new software features and functions.

macOS 10.16 Big Sur: Redesign, Messages and Maps with Catalyst, and more private and secure Safari

At the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC 2020), held entirely by streaming, the company announced new versions of operating systems for its devices. One of the protagonists, how could it be otherwise, has been macOS 10.16 Big Sur, the latest big update for desktops and laptops of the bitten apple.

The most striking aspect of macOS 10.16 Big Sur is its design. Although we keep the classic elements such as the Dock or the top menu bar, several have been introduced changes to the interface to make it more elegant and modern, more similar to what we can find in the iOS and iPadOS operating systems.

Beyond design, there are news related to applications. There are changes in the Messages and Maps apps to integrate the new functions that Apple has also added to its equivalents of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. In fact, these two applications have been developed under Catalyst, so it is as if we were using the iPad versions.

Safari web browser continues to improve user privacy with tools to avoid tracking the crawlers of the websites that are visited. It also facilitates the migration of extensions from other browsers, as well as their behavior, being able to even determine how long we want them to be active, and the possibility of translation to read content that is in another language.

“Historic Day”: Transition to Apple Chips

Of all the novelties in macOS, possibly the most important and one that marks a point of reflection is Intel’s transition to Apple’s chips. Just as the company already does with its mobile devices (iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch), Apple TV and HomePod, those from Cupertino have decided to take the plunge and migrate to their own chips also in the Mac computer sector.

