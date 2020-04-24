WWE News

WWE News | Planeta Wrestling brings you the most outstanding WWE news of the last hours. What has happened in the largest wrestling company in the world?

News about WWE 2K

Following the official announcement by Vince McMahon that there will be no WWE 2K21 this year The official WWE 2K20 account published a Tweet in which he quoted his followers for this Monday at 16:00 (Spanish time). The reason is that they are going to make an exciting announcement. We have to wait to officially know what it is, although followers have already speculated on social networks about possible updates to WWE 2K20.

We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT. – # WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) April 24, 2020

Why was Sarah Logan about to return to RAW?

Sarah Logan was scheduled to reappear in WWE, but she ultimately did not appear. After much speculation Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE can use fired fighters during its 90-day clause.

Sarah Logan nearly appeared on #WWERAW 💥 # WWE can call any fighter fired during the 90 days of the non-competition clause. pic.twitter.com/Wq6Ls5uQHQ – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 24, 2020

WWE News: Debut of Catalina García

This week Catalina García debuted as a wrestler at the WWE Main Event. The Chilean is one of the youngest fighters to debut on the main roster at just 19 years old. She fought under the name of Catherine, falling defeated against Asuka.

Chilean Catalina García made her Main Event debut this week facing Asuka. It is available on the WWE Network. This young woman with only 19 years old has already debuted on Raw, Main Event and NXT. 🇨🇱 @WWE_CatalinaG pic.twitter.com/yQmJbHkyye – Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) April 23, 2020

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.