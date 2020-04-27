After the presentation of financial results for the first quarter, WWE commented on the precautions to protect its workers in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio program, journalist Dave Meltzer spoke about wages at the company. Although WWE closed deals for new talent during 2020, salary spending has been kept to a minimum due to a lack of live events. WWE wrestlers are typically paid based on their appearances each quarter at events. However, in the current situation of the Coronavirus their presentations are reduced to Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

A good part of the roster appears regularly on television. But another part of the talent is not programmed in the main stories of the moment. This causes your income to not be the same as under normal circumstances. When a talent signs for the company, they choose to be paid biweekly with a minimum guarantee or under conditions of live events, merchandise or extras. If the appearances do not exceed the minimum guarantee, the company pays them the difference.

In the results presentation, Vince McMahon highlighted the need to be efficient and creative to ensure the company’s long-term success.

«Our financial result in the first quarter was positive and was not affected as much by COVID-19. Now we are in the middle of a situation that forces us to be effective for the benefit of WWE. We are taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our talent and coaching staff. We are producing content in new ways and entertaining fans with much-needed entertainment these days, “concluded Vince McMahon.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.