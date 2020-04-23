The last months have been full of news about the new generation of consoles, like Xbox Series X. Both Microsoft and Sony announced the technical characteristics of their hardware, and some products such as the PS5 controller or the Quick Resume functions offered by Xbox were shown., among other featured announcements. But what many expect are the games, and here, it seems that we will not have to wait too long to see them on Xbox Series X.

Through his Twitter account, Phil Spencer has responded to fans of the brand for future events, now that E3 2020 has been canceled and Microsoft has confirmed that all its events will be digital until next year. And, in this sense, the head of Xbox promises that the wait to know the Xbox Series X games will not be very long.

“We reviewed yesterday the plans to continue sharing [informacin] until launch. The team is doing a great job and adapting. I have never been more excited about the Xbox plans, “Spencer commented, adding: “We have heard them, they want transparency and authenticity. Our plan is to keep showing things that way, and the next step is not to wait too long (games). “

Phil Spencer’s words fully match what an insider recently claimed, who commented that it does not take long to see the first games of Series X. Although, coming from Spencer himself, the statement has much more credibility. We will see if Microsoft offers us an event or presentation this May to show the titles of its console, not only Hellblade II, which already showed a spectacular trailer in December, but also titles as expected as the RPG from Playground Games that is rumored so much that it was a new Fable.

Themes

.