Android TV has the YouTube application as standard, but you may be looking for an app that is compatible with the video platform and that allows you to perform advanced functions, such as downloading videos to your TV. Well, now you have it: NewPipe launches an Android TV version of its excellent mobile application. We have tested it and it works as expected.

If you have been on Android for a while, and use applications that access YouTube videos, surely you know NewPipe, an app that adds notable options to YouTube for Android. Downloading videos or playing in the background are two of the advantages, difficult to find options on Android TV. And the good news is that the developers of NewPipe have finally adapted their application to the requirements of Android for televisions: you can now download and try it.

NewPipe is perfectly suited for Android TV

NewPipe playback window on Android TV

The application is an excellent alternative to those who are used to playing a significant amount of YouTube videos. Developed on open source (GPL 3.0 license), NewPipe maintains an updated development that has been incorporating numerous new features to the application. For example, with the latest version, 0.19.3, NewPipe has gained compatibility with Android TV.

We have been testing the version on our Nvidia Shield TV and the truth is that it works great. Open all YouTube videos, select the resolution at which they will be played, offers access to download these videos (with quality and format selection, in case you want only the MP3), enable playback in the form of a floating window (permission to overlap applications is required) and even includes support for SoundCloud, MediaCCC and FramaTube, all three in beta. Access to YouTube is stable.

Download videos in NewPipe for Android TV

One of the disadvantages of NewPipe is that cannot login, but you can easily import your subscriptions from YouTube. Playback is as stable as with the official app, it does not include ads, navigation through the different sections is very well adapted to the Android TV remote control, NewPipe gives access to comments (it does not allow writing as it does not log in) and even offers the option of enable or disable auto play. As you can see, it is an application that you can take advantage of.

If you want to try NewPipe on your Android TV you need to download the APK from your GitHub: not on Google Play. The process is the following:

Since it is necessary to fight with APK files on the TV, it is recommended to use a file manager. Our recommendation is TV File Commander, download it from the store of your TV or player.

Download the APK with version 0.19.3 from NewPipe’s GitHub and upload it to your Google Drive. The best place is the root folder.

Access the newly installed file manager on your Android TV and go to the Drive section. Sign in with your Google account.

Enter Google Drive, find the NewPipe file and click on it: your Android TV will install it as any APK installs on your mobile.

Share



Downloading YouTube videos on Android TV is now possible: NewPipe launches an application for televisions