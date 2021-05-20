NewNew, the app where you pay to control someone else’s life

How would you feel if you could pay to control multiple aspects of someone else’s life? A new app offers you the opportunity to do just that.

Recently, when writer Brandon Wong couldn’t decide which meal to order one night, he asked his followers on the NewNew social media app choose for him.

Those who wanted to get involved in the 24-year-old’s dinner dilemma paid $ 5 to vote in a poll, and the majority verdict was that he should go for Korean food, so that’s what he bought.

“I couldn’t decide between Chinese or Korean food, so it was very helpful,” says Wong, who lives in Edmonton, Canada. “I have also used NewNew surveys to decide what clothes to wear that day and many other personal things.”

“I joined in March and post [encuestas] Three or four times a week. I have received more than 1,700 votes in total ”, he details.

NewNew it was created by Canadian businesswoman Courtne Smith, based The Angels.

The application, which is in its “beta” or pre-launch stage, describes itself as “a human stock market where you buy shares in the lives of real people, to control their decisions and see the result.”

An app for creators

For many of us the idea sounds a bit sinister, but the reality is much less alarming.

NewNew is run by businesswoman Courtne Smith, who spent the last two years developing the idea. (Photo: NewNew)

The application is aimed at what it calls “creators”: writers, painters, musicians, fashion designers, bloggers, etc.

It is designed as a means for them to connect much more closely with their fans or followers than in other social media services and, more importantly, monetize that connection.

When a supposed creator opens a NewNew account and gets followers, you are encouraged to ask them through video clips to vote on aspects of both their work and personal life.

Wong, who writes fiction on the Wattpad website and app, has also used NewNew votes to decide which genre to write next, as well as character names and plot developments.

Whenever a vote is cast, the creator receives the money minus the undisclosed commission from NewNew.

The creator asks the question and puts the choice of two answers. Your followers can vote and can pay to vote as many times as they want. They do not get their money back, regardless of which direction the result takes.

In addition to voting, followers can also pay extra, starting at $ 20, to ask a NewNew creator to do something of their choosing, like name a character in a book with their name.

But the creator can reject all these “offers”, and if he does, the follower does not have to repay the money.

While other apps like Wishbone ask members of the public to vote for things, NewNew says that what it offers – the opportunity to pay to vote on aspects of someone’s work and personal life – is unique.

“A little misleading”

But will NewNew, which launched just 2 months ago and currently has fewer than 100 registered creators, have mass appeal?

Brandon Wong allows his followers on NewNew to vote on aspects of his daily life. (Photo: Brandon Wong)

Social media expert Matt Navarra says he’s not sure.

“NewNew feels a bit like TikTok and the reality show Big Brother have had a baby,” he says.

“It feels a bit misleading and I wonder if the value of the novelty will be short-lived. However, if choosing which outfit a stranger wears appeals to Gen Z, then there might be something interesting. “

Sponsors

Co-founder and CEO Smith has big plans for NewNew and has some strong sponsors.

Investors include Peter Thiel, the billionaire co-founder of PayPal and the first outsider to put money on Facebook.

Other people with a stake in the business include the leading US technology investment fund, Andreessen Horowitz and the hollywood actor Will Smith (no relation to Courtne).

Snapchat has also provided technical support.

“NewNew benefits both parties,” says Smith. “Five dollars is a small amount of money to pay to have fun and get a reward.”

“(For example), knowing that your vote meant that one of your favorite artists painted an artwork in blue and pink would be a really cool thing for a lot of people. And for the creator, he would be building a community of people who are in tune with what he does, and who would become his evangelists ”, he assures.

“So when you’re ready to sell that book or artwork, they’ll be there to help promote it, because technically they helped do it their way,” he adds.

Will Smith is one of the investors in NewNew. (Photo: Getty Images)

While many people might question how “beneficial” it is for fans to vote on aspects of a creator’s daily life, Smith adds that it only further strengthens the bond between the two parties.

“Almost the more mundane the questions are, the more you care about the person. You can identify with it ”.

Smith has been working at NewNew for the past two years. The idea came to him from an earlier application he had created, called Suprize and that he asked the public to vote on what prizes he would give to game contestants.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Smith spent more than 10 years working for Canadian rapper Drake, first as his assistant and then as a member of his management team.

The two grew up in Toronto and she says he is following NewNew’s development.

Warning

Business psychologist Stuart Duff, a partner at British firm Pearn Kandola, says NewNew sounds fun and should “create special bonds between creators and their fans.”

But he adds that, in rare cases, some links could become few years.

“It may not take long for a creator to go further and further to attract votes from his followers, which would end in potentially self-destructive or humiliating scenarios,” he warns.

Courtne Smith worked for rapper Drake for over a decade. (Photo: Getty Images)

A NewNew spokeswoman said the company “reserves the right to completely veto anyone and their content if they go against the guidelines.”

“The safety of everyone on the platform is a priority for us. The company reviews all published content internally, and through artificial intelligence, to flag any inappropriate content. “

André Patrick, 34, from Toronto, is a NewNew user. He says he initially joined so he could interact with a video creator he liked.

“NewNew is a great new way to feel closer to a person, and it shows a different side that you don’t always see,” he says.

André Patrick follows some people on NewNew and says it “makes you feel closer to them”. (Photo: André Patrick)

So could NewNew become the next big thing on social media? Will thousands or even millions of us start voting on what our favorite novelist or musician is going to for dinner?

It is up to you to decide.

