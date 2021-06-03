Newmont Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

Today Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) released its 2020 Sustainability Report, which is part of the suite of reports on the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices in areas key issues that include health, safety, human rights, environment, social acceptance, governance, and inclusion and diversity.

“As we celebrate our 100th anniversary, Newmont’s commitment to responsible and sustainable mining has never been stronger. Our sustainability report provides a comprehensive review of our safety, environmental, and social performance,” commented the President and CEO. from Newmont, Tom Palmer. “With this report, we provide a transparent review of how we work to make a positive difference in the lives of our employees, stakeholders, business partners and local communities around the world.”

Highlights from Newmont’s 2020 Sustainability Report:

Commitment to health and safety: The best financial and health performance in the history of the company was achieved. Investments in our Fatality Risk Management program and a focus on critical controls that prevent fatalities led Newmont to reduce potentially significant events and achieve the lowest injury rate in its history.

Response to COVID-19: The company’s Rapid Response program was activated to preserve the health and safety of the workforce, and nearby local and indigenous communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through Newmont’s Global Community Support Fund for COVID-19, the Company has supported the management and recovery of communities following the pandemic in three key areas of need: Workforce health and community, food security and local economic resilience.

Climate change addressed: Newmont reinforced its commitment to environmental stewardship following the announcement of industry-leading climate change targets, with a more than 30% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 30% reduction in Scope 3 emissions by 2030, with the ultimate goal of eliminating all net carbon emissions by 2050. Newmont has invested $ 500 million to support actions to meet these goals over the next five years.

Values ​​continue to be shared: Newmont continues to play an important role in creating economic value in local communities and jurisdictions, contributing $ 7.7 billion in economic value to its local workforce, communities and jurisdictions through wages and benefits , operating costs, capital expenditure, royalties and taxes. This also includes spending $ 3.9 billion on local and national vendors and investing $ 20.5 million in community projects and providing ongoing employment opportunities for local and indigenous populations.

Newmont’s sustainability initiatives continue to be recognized by a number of independent organizations:

It was recognized as the top-ranked gold producer for the sixth year in a row on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), and continues to be recognized as the top mining company on FORTUNE’s list of World’s Most Admired Companies.

It was rated “A-” in CDP’s climate assessment, reflecting coordinated action on climate issues.

It reached 6th position overall and is the highest ranked mining company on 3BL’s Top 100 Corporate Citizens list.

It earned a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for the Company’s work in creating an inclusive workplace for LGBTQ + employees, and was included in the Gender-Equality Index. Index, GEI) from Bloomberg for Newmont’s initiatives to empower women in the workplace.

It was ranked as the top gold producing company in Newsweek’s 2020 America’s Most Responsible Companies List and as the second most transparent company in the S&P 500 Index.

Newmont’s 2020 Sustainability Report is written in accordance with the GRI Standards Core Option, the GRI Mining and Metals Sector Supplement, the Metals and Mining Protocol of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, SASB), and is externally insured. Additionally, this report conforms to two new disclosure frameworks, the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) Mining Principles Performance Expectations and the World Council’s Responsible Gold Mining Principles. del Oro (World Gold Council).

The report continues to demonstrate Newmont’s commitment to transparency and accountability on its most important sustainability issues. To help the investment community understand the report and provide information for decision-making, Newmont will host a webcast on July 8 to discuss the contents of its sustainability reporting suite. The full 2020 Sustainability Report, along with ESG data tables and a full GRI / SASB content index, is available for download on the Newmont website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading copper, silver, zinc and lead producer and gold company. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is entrenched in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer mentioned in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its sound environmental, social and management practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, backed by solid safety standards, outstanding execution and technical capacity. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our goal is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. For more information on Newmont’s sustainability strategy and initiatives, visit www.newmont.com.

