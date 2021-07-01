Newlyweds force guests to wash used dishes at the party

The weddings are usually events where one or the other is never missing ‘cast‘that, without invitation direct from the celebrated, They get to consume as much as they can, but in the story that we will tell you that is how everyone ‘paid’.

On chinese social media A story went viral that talks about a newly married couple who forced the guests to the celebration to wash the dishes where they had eaten.

According to information from The Mirror newspaper, one of the guests began to relate the online story of the party with the unexpected ending.

She says that the couple held the party in a luxurious room and everything was going very well. However, the newly married couple had to make a lot of cuts to focus the money on important things, among the cuts were the cleaning staff.

That is how nine of the guests were selected who had to clean the dishes in what they had all eaten and drunk.

The bride and groom spent a large part of their wedding budget on the rental of the venue and the haute couture dress that the bride wore (very beautiful), so they decided to be self-sufficient. When dinner was over, one of the bridesmaids asked all of us to accompany her to the kitchen. There he told us everything we had to do, ‘said the woman

The kitchen was not air-conditioned and we were very hot (not counting the clothes we were wearing), but the maid of honor pointed to a large pile of dishes and ordered us to wash them, ‘she said.

Immediately the story went viral in social networks, unleashing a wave of ridicule and all kinds of comments.

For a few hours these nine guests had to wash everyone’s plates and glasses, as the service the couple had hired indicated that they had to return clean plates or they would lose their deposit.

