Newlywed young man died in collision caused by vindictive driver in New Jersey

Sean Avon, a 26-year-old who married less than a month, met his death randomly in a traffic accident apparently caused by an irate driver who wanted revenge on another, in New Jersey.

Avon’s car was fatally hit, though He wasn’t even one of the drivers involved in the original brawl. According to the report, the young Brick Township resident husband was driving down Lanes Mills Road in Lakewood Township on the night of Friday the 11th, when another car got in his way, causing a frontal collision, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

The tragic chain of events began when two other motorists, heading south down the highway, argued as they stopped side by side at a red lighta witness told police, according to NJ.com.

Then 18-year-old Avrohom Pam crashed his 2020 Ford into the 2019 Honda CRV of elderly John Arendt (73), prosecutors said. The impact sent Arendt’s vehicle into the north lane, where it collided head-on with Avon’s 2012 Ford Mustang, who later died as a result of his injuries at Ocean Medical Center.

Teenager Pam, who remained at the scene after the fatal accident and required no medical attention, was indicted on charges of vehicular homicide. The other motorist, Arendt, was not charged and was hospitalized in stable condition.

The victim was an auto mechanic who had just gotten married during a small ceremony on May 21, after two cancellations due to the pandemic. Now he and his wife Jessica were planning a big party for October, according to the local press.