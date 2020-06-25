‘Don’t Starve’ is a video game franchise born for the PC world in 2013 and that also ended up reaching mobile phones with the surname ‘Pocket Edition’. As its name suggests, the game has a survival mechanic in which we can collect objects from the terrain and in turn build utensils with a single purpose: not to starve.

At stake we accompany Wilson, a scientist who must survive as long as possible in a completely hostile world where everything works against him. With this argument, ‘Don’t Starve: Newhome’ will become a new iteration that will arrive, this time yes, directly to mobile phones. Specifically to iOS and Android, and it will do so in a closed beta forum next July.

Finally a native ‘Don’t Starve’ for mobile

‘Don’t Starve’ has been developed so far by Klei Entertainment although there will be a change for the new installment. ‘Newhome’ will be borne by Shengqu Games and Tencent It will be responsible for the publication and distribution of this survival title and ‘crafting’ that will arrive soon on the most popular mobile operating systems.

Shengqu Games account that the title will respect the main lines of its predecessors so we will continue with the collection and construction mechanics, trying to provide our protagonists, since now we will have several at stake, with all the necessary resources to survive for a longer time.

Respecting the main lines of the original, ‘Newhome’ will be slightly different

However, Shengqu has also said that it will be « a little different from the traditional ‘Don’t Starve’ experience » so you will have to be vigilant about the arrival of the game to know what changes have been introduced. As we said, the game will come to mobiles in the form of closed beta for users from Canada and the United States in the month of June, anyone who can join on the following page: Beta of Don’t Starve: Newhome.

As for the graphics and visual style of the game, the brief 30-second trailer shown by the developer on YouTube reveals that the animation style of the previous titles is respected, although improved. Of course, it is a cinematic and not a real gaming or gameplay experience, we will see what this ‘Don’t Starve: Newhome’ has in store for us when it reaches the App Store and Google Play.

