Newegg accepts Dogecoin as a payment method through BitPay

Newegg has introduced support for Dogecoin (DOGE) payments on its platform, greatly increasing the price of the meme token.

On April 20, Newegg, a platform for the selection and sale of computer parts, announced via Twitter that it was considering accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) on its platform. Incorporation of the asset it would be a great boost in its usability, which for now has mostly functioned as a satire coin in the industry.

Newegg asked the Twitter community to retweet if they would like the platform to support DOGE, and the response has been very positive.

Cryptocurrency co-creator Billy Markus previously mentioned that sellers that accept Dogecoin add value to the asset:

The company is one of the first to start supporting cryptocurrency payments. In 2014, started accepting Bitcoin and added other assets over time. Newegg has a global presence and operates in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

To take advantage of the meme nature of Dogecoin, Newegg also tweeted Elon Musk, asking if he would buy from the platform. Musk has not responded., although everyone knows that you support Dogecoin.

Will Dogecoin make it to the moon?

Dogecoin continues to rise in value, going against the tide as other assets recede and find lower support levels. Assets have increased more than 400% for the past seven days, thanks to a cryptic tweet from Elon Musk.

Some people in the crypto community have criticized both Dogecoin buyer behavior and the asset. Many believe it is a bubble waiting to burst and that new investors will suffer losses as soon as it collapses. Others think that it goes against the practical role of cryptocurrencies and is nothing more than a trend full of hype.

But that hasn’t stopped an increasing number of people from buying the asset, largely waiting for the price to hit some arbitrary milestone. People who own DOGE have mentioned that they will HODL until the asset reaches a dollar. It is currently priced at approximately $ 0.41.

The post Newegg accepts Dogecoin as a payment method via BitPay was first seen on BeInCrypto.