Newcomer José Luis Navarro: “Ricardo Sánchez Atocha gives me a lot of confidence”

The Cordoba Jose Luis Navarro He will debut tomorrow Friday at the Emporio de Alcorcón Gymnasium, aged 21 and 1.90 m tall, against Mali Sassoun youssuf (0-1).

Four-round fight at super middleweight: “For now I have no nerves, I have sparred with very good people and Ricardo Sánchez Atocha (his coach) gives you enormous confidence.”

His name and surname reveal that he is the son of an illustrious boxer in the nineties, José Luis Navarro Rivas “The Hunter”, twice European welterweight champion and who retired with all his victories achieved by KO: “I think I have more punch than my father, I also like short distance a lot and I hurt.”

He knows nothing of his rival: “I don’t know him, but my plans are to be Champion of Spain in two years and then whatever Ricardo sends me.”

From the age of 7 he wants to be a world champion: “That’s what I used to say when I was little, let’s see if I really do it.”

For now, this Friday he takes his first step. We wish you the best of luck.

