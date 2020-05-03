After having worked with artists including Becky G, Ricky Martin and CNCO, Elena Rose officially debuts as a singer and does so in the midst of a pandemic.

The singer-songwriter of Venezuelan origin released “Sandunga” on Friday, an urban theme that invites you to find joy in the simple things in life and whose message she considers perfect for the times we are going through. Their respective video, full of color, was also somewhat foreboding: it was recorded six months ago in the confinement of an apartment.

“I feel like people really need to hear something where they can disconnect from reality for three minutes,” the 25-year-old artist said in a recent phone interview from her Miami home. “I’m happy, I really am. I did not expect it, I did not imagine it, but my whole life has been like this, full of surprises, ”he added about its launch, the world being in quarantine.

These surprises have included unexpected moves and trade changes, as well as collaborations with great artists.

Elena Rose was born in Miami to Venezuelan parents and grew up between Puerto Rico and Venezuela, where she studied journalism for several years before returning to her hometown due to the socio-political and economic crisis that the South American country was going through.

Her singing career began in local bars and was gaining strength. “One person led me to the other,” he said. “I started to play in better and better places and so I got to know musicians who were going to see me, composers who were going to see me, and I started recording demos for other artists in studios.”

He said that the first person to record a song he authored was Ricky Martin, about two and a half years ago, but that it never came to light. It was really with Becky G’s “Dollar” that her career as a songwriter started less than a year ago, and since then her list of credits as a producer, co-author or songwriter includes CNCO’s “The Law”, Emilia’s “Police”, “Tattoo ”By Rauw Alejandro and“ Your song ”by MYA, among others.

“Writing for other artists became a passion that I never thought I would have,” said Elena Rose. “When I was given the opportunity to start writing with artists and I really got to sit in a room I said ‘wow’, this is a therapeutic process even if you go see, because this artist is opening all his heart and all his soul with you and what he is asking you to do is help him express an emotion, a feeling ”.

“I really fell in love with that,” he added. “It marked me to be able to train and study how to camouflage myself and be flexible within a space where I am not being myself, where I cannot think like me only but like that person too.”

With a very Marilyn Monroe-style look – platinum hair, outlined cat eyes – Elena Rose, whose real name is Andrea Elena Mangimarchi, appears in the video for “Sandunga” at times with scrolls on her head doing housework, by others with glamorous outfits and hairstyles.

But it was her grandmother Rosa, and not the Hollywood diva, that inspired her.

“If I show you a picture of my grandmother, it’s like Marilyn is a redhead,” said the singer.

In fact, he explained that the purpose of the video was to represent his Latino culture and that he thought it was perfect to do it in a kitchen like his childhood in the house of his maternal grandmother, who appears in the clip among other photos of his family.

“She was always super glamorous inside the house. I am representing her in the kitchen and then in … (other scenes) I represent the person she told me could be: ‘You can also go, go out, fulfill your dreams, own your business, take the world whatever you want, ‘”Elena Rose said.

“That is why I also appear grooming, dressing, ironing my money, as if to represent those two parts of me that I feel identify me enough”, he added about the green bales of bills that he washes, irons and bulks in a suitcase, and that they symbolize the independent woman who can earn a living alone.

At the end of the clip, which was filmed in Los Angeles, Elena Rose can be seen walking out the door.

What is the first thing you want to do when the quarantine is over?

“Oh my God! I want to go out and hug everyone. I want to hug my friends. I realized how blessed I am to have such special people in my life. I just think about seeing them again. ”

Meanwhile, he works on other upcoming songs that he said are very different from each other – “bits of me.”